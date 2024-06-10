Advertisement
    XRP Ledger Ready to Adopt Tokenized Gold, Silver in Q3, 2024, Cardano on Verge of "Most Significant" Milestone in Its History, Ancient ETH Whale Wakes Up: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Curious about the weekend's crypto news? Read U.Today's news digest and stay informed!
    Mon, 10/06/2024 - 16:07
    XRP Ledger Ready to Adopt Tokenized Gold, Silver in Q3, 2024, Cardano on Verge of "Most Significant" Milestone in Its History, Ancient ETH Whale Wakes Up: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Take a closer look at the weekend's top three news stories with U.Today.

    XRP Ledger ready to adopt tokenized gold, silver in Q3, 2024

    As became known from the official X announcement, Meld Gold has established a partnership with Ripple, a San Francisco-based fintech company. As part of the partnership, Meld Gold will launch two new stablecoins backed by silver and gold on XRP Ledger. Per the company's Medium post, each token will represent one gram of the precious metal held by leading custody providers MKS Pamp and Imperial Vaults. The tokens are expected to go live on XRP Ledger in Q3, 2024. Meld Gold CEO Michael Cotton underscored the importance of this release, saying "Integrating XRPL as the second blockchain alongside Algorand is another step towards delivering unmatched access to assets such as gold and silver with industry-leading technologies."

    Cardano on verge of "most significant" milestone in its history

    In a recent X post, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson stated that June will be the month that Cardano Node reaches 9.0. This means that Cardano is ready for the Chang fork, and 70% of stake pool operators (SPOs) are now supposed to install the new node. Then, Cardano can be pushed into the Age of Voltaire with the help of the occurring hard fork. Hoskinson believes that the Voltaire phase is "the most significant milestone in the history of Cardano and for the industry as a whole," as in that phase, Cardano is expected to boost the level of the ecosystem's decentralization and transparency. "Cardano will be a decentralized civilization spanning the entire world with millions of residents. We'll have the most advanced blockchain governance system, annual budgets, a treasury, and the wisdom of our entire community to guide us," wrote the founder.

    Ancient ETH whale wakes up, moves money to Kraken

    According to Colin Wu's report from Saturday, June 8, an unknown Ethereum whale who received 67,000 ETH from the Ethereum Foundation address back in 2015 transferred 15,200 ETH to Kraken. The transaction occurred on June 7 and is evaluated at $56.1 million. Most of the transfer was immediately exchanged for 4.81 million DAI, averaging $2,725 per ETH. Per Wu's X post, this address received 200,000 ETH (probably participating in the ICO) in the Ethereum Genesis block. Currently, the account still holds about 41,000 ETH worth an astonishing $152.3 million. It was only the third transaction of this account since 2022. In 2020-2021, the account sent a large amount of crypto to centralized exchanges: it moved approximately 150,000 ETH, or about $553 million, in six transfers.

    #XRPL #Cardano News #Ethereum
