Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Shuts Down XRP Abandonment Speculation

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Schwartz's clarification remains crucial as Ripple gains traction
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 11:25
    Ripple CTO Shuts Down XRP Abandonment Speculation
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz recently debunked a particularly persistent misconception. Amid whispers of Ripple potentially abandoning its associated token, XRP, Schwartz stepped in to clarify the situation.

    Advertisement

    The seeming confusion emanated from the Ripple CTO's current bio post that reads: "When a scrappy financial startup takes on a web of corruption and betrayal to bring instant payments to the masses, they learn that the cost of disrupting the status quo is higher than they could ever have imagined, forcing them to decide between their vision and their survival."

    This statement has fueled rumors and speculation within the cryptocurrency community, with some interpreting it as a hint that Ripple might be moving away from XRP.

    Related
    Sat, 05/25/2024 - 16:27
    Ripple CTO Demystifies Tokenization, Stuns XRP Community
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    An X user took the post in question as implying that Ripple needed to "sacrifice something in its vision to ensure its survival."

    In response to the growing speculation, Schwartz clarifies the nature of his post. He explained that the statement was not reflective of any real-world events; instead, it was a fictional pitch for a hypothetical movie.

    Schwartz stated that the scenarios described in his post have not occurred, thus, any parallels drawn between his hypothetical musings and Ripple's current operations are unfounded.

    "It's just a fictional pitch for a fictional movie. The circumstances needed to make the pitch match reality haven't happened yet," Schwartz responded by stating that the storyline in his bio post on X was purely fictional and should not be interpreted as a reflection of Ripple's strategy or actions regarding XRP.

    Related
    Tue, 04/30/2024 - 15:23
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Holdings
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Schwartz's clarification remains crucial as Ripple gains traction with the impending launch of a stablecoin. Despite the speculation, there are no indications that Ripple plans to abandon XRP. On the contrary, Ripple has been actively working to expand the utility and adoption of XRP Ledger through various strategic partnerships.

    Ripple remains focused on its mission to revolutionize cross-border payments. The company has been involved in numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency and reach of its blockchain technology, with XRP playing a central role in many of these efforts.

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility Disappears: Are Whales Getting Ready?
    Jun 07, 2024 - 11:20
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility Disappears: Are Whales Getting Ready?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 47% in Volume - What's Happening?
    Jun 07, 2024 - 11:20
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 47% in Volume - What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Base Flips Optimism (OP) as Biggest L2 in OP Stack
    Jun 07, 2024 - 11:20
    Base Flips Optimism (OP) as Biggest L2 in OP Stack
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    BetFury Announces $20 Million Cryptodrop Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Shuts Down XRP Abandonment Speculation
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility Disappears: Are Whales Getting Ready?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 47% in Volume - What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD