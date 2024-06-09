Advertisement
AD

    Charles Hoskinson Reveals Mind-Blowing Fact About Elon Musk

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Charles Hoskinson explains why Elon Musk could have been way richer
    Sun, 9/06/2024 - 12:59
    Charles Hoskinson Reveals Mind-Blowing Fact About Elon Musk
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson revealed an interesting fact: Elon Musk had an agreement with Tesla's board and shareholders; if he increased Tesla's value to a trillion dollars, he would receive a 5% commission. This deal was approved by 80% of the shareholders and the board.

    Advertisement

    Musk joined a select group of CEOs whose businesses have been valued at a trillion dollars, also known as the "trillion dollar club." But subsequently, a Delaware judge declared the compensation agreement void and gave $5 billion to the attorneys who brought the lawsuit contesting it.

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson made people aware of this development. Discussions concerning legal justice and corporate governance have been sparked by this circumstance. Musk's performance-based compensation plan seemed clear-cut, so what caused this unexpected development?

    HOT Stories
    Iggy Azalea Escalates Feud with Vitalik Buterin
    Iggy Azalea Escalates Feud with Vitalik Buterin
    Biggest Ethereum (ETH) Hard Fork Coming: Pectra Agenda Announced
    Satoshi Mystery: Ripple CTO Makes Unexpected Remark
    Key Reasons Why Polygon (MATIC) Price Might Skyrocket

    The judge's decision to declare it invalid nevertheless called into question the validity of Delaware corporate agreements, however, it makes perfect sense in the context of state's policies. The lawsuit contended that even with board and shareholder approval, Musk's compensation was unreasonable and not in Tesla's best interest. Maybe not if Tesla had been headquartered in a different state.

    Related
    Sat, 06/08/2024 - 20:00
    Former Ripple Director Urges Company to Make New Acquisition
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Delaware is well known for both its complicated legal system and its business-friendly legislation. States that might provide more stable and advantageous conditions for corporations are those like Wyoming, which Hoskinson addressed. Wyoming has made a point of portraying itself as a state that welcomes business and has laws that are favorable to corporate operations.

    One way or another, Elon Musk remains if not the wealthiest person on earth, certainly one of the richest. However, keep in mind that valuation of one's company does not equal to the actual liquid value of an entity or an asset.

    #Charles Hoskinson #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Key Reason Why Bitcoin Price Has Not Topped $70K Named by Top Trader
    Jun 09, 2024 - 12:54
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Price Has Not Topped $70K Named by Top Trader
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Loses Critical Support Level
    Jun 09, 2024 - 12:54
    Ethereum (ETH) Loses Critical Support Level
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image XRP's Price Performance Is Not as Bad as It Looks: Analyst
    Jun 09, 2024 - 12:54
    XRP's Price Performance Is Not as Bad as It Looks: Analyst
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon, OORT, Ammocrypt, & Sunrise Hosted 1,000+ Founders, Builders, Investors during Consensus 2024
    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Charles Hoskinson Reveals Mind-Blowing Fact About Elon Musk
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin Price Has Not Topped $70K Named by Top Trader
    Ethereum (ETH) Loses Critical Support Level
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD