Advertisement
AD

    XRP Ledger Ready to Adopt Tokenized Gold, Silver in Q3, 2024

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Meld Gold brings Gold- and Silver-backed assets to XRPL in coming months
    Sat, 8/06/2024 - 16:02
    XRP Ledger Ready to Adopt Tokenized Gold, Silver in Q3, 2024
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    GOLD and SILVER assets will represent 1 gram each of the precious metals and will be fully redeemable for Gold bullion and Silver bullion, respectively. Community is expecting more Gold-backed stablecoins to be released on XRP Ledger's rails.

    Meld Gold teams up with Ripple, launches Gold and Silver tokens on XRPL in Q3

    Tokenization innovators Meld Gold partnered with Ripple, a U.S. fintech decacorn. As a result of the partnership, Meld Gold will release two new stablecoins on XRP Ledger, backed by Gold and Silver, respectively. Each token will represent 1g of the precious metal held by leading custody providers MKS Pamp and Imperial Vaults, an official statement says.

    Meld Gold’s initial integration will deliver fungible Gold and Silver assets on XRPL in Q3, 2024. As of now, the company maintains similar digital assets on Algorand (ALGO), another programmable L1.

    Also, Meld Gold expects its own pioneering solution at the intersection between alternative physical assets and blockchain technology spheres in 2025.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Mystery: Ripple CTO Makes Unexpected Remark
    Satoshi Mystery: Ripple CTO Makes Unexpected Remark
    Key Reasons Why Polygon (MATIC) Price Might Skyrocket
    Double Bullish Bitcoin Godzilla Candles Case Suggested by Samson Mow
    Is Ethereum (ETH) Going to Lose $4,000? Solana at $170: Was It Fakeout? XRP Remains Stable

    Michael Cotton, Meld Gold CEO, stressed the importance of this release for the entire ecosystem of tokenization protocols on XRPL and the Web3 sphere as a whole:

    Our team of industry experts has deep experience in every component of the supply chain, from origination, certification, and logistics, to storage and insurance. Our passion for disrupting and advancing digital ownership is ideal for the coming RWA revolution. This is the industry, delivering the systems only they could design, to bring the physical world on-chain

    As announced by Ripple's president Monica Long, the company is witnessing an increased demand for RWA solutions from its B2B customers.

    Related
    Thu, 06/06/2024 - 13:57
    Ripple President Breaks Silence on Company's Recent Strides
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Long added that Ripple is exploring various opportunities for tokenization on XRPL, as U.Today covered previously.

    More RWAs opportunities for DeFi ecosystem of XRPL

    Meld Gold's representatives highlighted that the integration with XRPL was focused on helping in growing the XRPL DeFi ecosystem, offering the world’s most accepted and largest-cap assets on-chain.

    By on-ramping essential liquidity, new and existing users can capitalize on XRPL’s native features, including the DEX, AMM, payment systems and the upcoming EVM side and money market.

    Related
    Tue, 02/06/2024 - 11:19
    Ripple CTO Explains Dilemma of XRP Ledger Payments
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As U.Today previously reported, Ripple's CTO David Schwartz indicated the tokenized commodities sphere as a powerful catalyst for RWAs adoption on XRP Ledger and its ecosystem of dApps.

    #Ripple News #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Shiba Inu Nears Critical 40 Trillion SHIB Support Level as Prices Fall
    Jun 08, 2024 - 15:57
    Shiba Inu Nears Critical 40 Trillion SHIB Support Level as Prices Fall
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 8
    Jun 08, 2024 - 15:57
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 8
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image SHIB Rival WIF Worst Performer in Top 100 as Crypto Dips
    Jun 08, 2024 - 15:57
    SHIB Rival WIF Worst Performer in Top 100 as Crypto Dips
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon, OORT, Ammocrypt, & Sunrise Hosted 1,000+ Founders, Builders, Investors during Consensus 2024
    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Ledger Ready to Adopt Tokenized Gold, Silver in Q3, 2024
    Shiba Inu Nears Critical 40 Trillion SHIB Support Level as Prices Fall
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 8
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD