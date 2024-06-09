Advertisement
AD

    Cardano on Verge of "Most Significant" Milestone in Its History

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has touted the network's most significant milestone to date. Will this translate into gains for ADA?
    Sun, 9/06/2024 - 18:04
    Cardano on Verge of "Most Significant" Milestone in Its History
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano, one of the leading proof-of-stake blockchain platforms, is approaching its biggest milestone to date, according to a recent social media post shared by founder Charles Hoskinson. 

    Advertisement

    Cardano has now reached the fifth stage of its ambitious roadmap called "Voltaire." This stage specifically focuses on turning the network into a self-sustaining ecosystem. 

    Hoskinson believes that June will be the month that Cardano Node, the network's top-level component, reaches 9.0.

    HOT Stories
    Cardano on Verge of "Most Significant" Milestone in Its History
    Cardano on Verge of "Most Significant" Milestone in Its History
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin 'Satoshi' Statement: Details
    Polkadot (DOT) Price: Rebound Soon?
    Top Ethereum Contributor Makes Epic U-Turn With Unexpected Gas Fee Statement

    Related
    Sun, 06/02/2024 - 12:23
    Cardano Creator Breaks Silence on ADA Price
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The Cardano network is already Chang fork-ready, and 70% of stake pool operators (SPOs) are now supposed to install the new node. 

    The hard fork will consist of two major upgrades. The first one will prepare the groundwork for initiating decentralized voting as well as governance actions. The second stage will finalize the introduction of various governance features that include treasury withdrawals.  

    With the Voltaire phase, Cardano is supposed to enhance the level of decentralization and transparency within the ecosystem. 

    Without even a modicum of humility, Hoskinson claims that the Chang hard fork will mark the most significant milestone for "the entire industry." "Cardano will be a decentralized civilization spanning the entire world with millions of residents. We'll have the most advanced blockchain governance system, annual budgets, a treasury, and the wisdom of our entire community to guide us," he wrote on the X social media network. 

    Related
    Tue, 05/21/2024 - 10:12
    'ADA Is Extremely Centralized': Justin Bons Slams Cardano, Community Strikes Back
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Earlier this month, the controversial Cardano founder also railed against cryptocurrency influencers who believe that the network lacks fundamentals. He is convinced that there is a strong disconnect between the opinions of Cardano skeptics and reality. 

    It remains to be seen whether 2024 will end up being a strong year for Cardano. So far, ADA's performance has been rather underwhelming in 2024, with the token dropping out of the top 10 biggest coins by market capitalization.

    #Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Cardano: 3.47 Billion ADA Backs Up as Price Touches Weekly Support
    Jun 09, 2024 - 18:13
    Cardano: 3.47 Billion ADA Backs Up as Price Touches Weekly Support
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Binance Breaks Major Milestone of 200 Million Users
    Jun 09, 2024 - 18:13
    Binance Breaks Major Milestone of 200 Million Users
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 231 Billion PEPE Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange: Bullish?
    Jun 09, 2024 - 18:13
    231 Billion PEPE Withdrawal Stuns Major US Exchange: Bullish?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon, OORT, Ammocrypt, & Sunrise Hosted 1,000+ Founders, Builders, Investors during Consensus 2024
    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano on Verge of "Most Significant" Milestone in Its History
    Cardano: 3.47 Billion ADA Backs Up as Price Touches Weekly Support
    Binance Breaks Major Milestone of 200 Million Users
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD