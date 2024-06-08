Ancient ETH Whale Wakes Up, Moves Money to Kraken

Advertisement

Yesterday's cryptocurrency prices dropdown was accompanied by activity of ICO era whales. One of them moved 25% of his virtue to the Kraken exchange in a single transaction.

Ether whale from 2015 moved 15,000 ETH to Kraken

Unknown Ethereum (ETH) whale who received 67,000 Ethers during its initial coin offering (ICO) back in 2015 initiated a monstrous transfer to Kraken, Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu says.

The transaction was registered on June 7, 2024. In total, the account transferred the equivalent of roughly $56.1 million to the large centralized exchange.

As of today, the account has $152.3 million worth of Ether (ETH) for selling, the public explorer's data says. It was only the third transaction of this account since 2022.

In 2020-2021, the account sent to centralized exchanges a gargantuan amount of crypto: In six transfers, it moved over 150,000 Ethers or over $553 million.

As covered by U.Today previously, Ethereum Foundation might have initiated a dump of 1,000 Ethers (ETH) a month ago.

$50 million in Ethereum (ETH) longs liquidated in 24 hours

A large part of this dump was immediately exchanged for 4.81 million DAI, averaging $2,725 per ETH.

In the largest liquidation wave in months, yesterday, Ethereum (ETH) traders lost over $50 million in short and $5 million in long positions, Coinglass data says.

By printing time, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $3,694.04, being 2.89% down in the last 24 hours.