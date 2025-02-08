Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Major Identity Update Coming to XRP Ledger: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 8/02/2025 - 14:56
    Advertisement
    Major Identity Update Coming to XRP Ledger: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP Ledger (XRPL) is set to introduce a groundbreaking feature that will bring lightweight identity verification to the network.

    Advertisement

    According to Mayukha Vadari, RippleX senior software developer, the new "Credentials" feature will allow institutions to achieve KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) compliance without sacrificing privacy or decentralization.

    Credentials is a new feature that offers a secure, lightweight framework for issuing, managing and verifying user credentials directly on XRP Ledger, enabling strong compliance while protecting user privacy.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRPL: Four Big Updates Set to Transform XRP Ledger
    Thu, 11/14/2024 - 15:57
    XRPL: Four Big Updates Set to Transform XRP Ledger
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Upon activation, developers can use the Credentials feature to optimize user onboarding processes. It will first work with deposit authorization, which allows senders to be automatically approved rather than going through a manual process. Credentials can also be used to authorize off-ledger transactions in conjunction with a decentralized identifier.

    More on credentials

    Credentials are intended to complement the recently introduced Decentralized Identity (DID) standard. The Credentials standard adds a new Credential ledger object and new transaction types for creating, accepting and deleting credentials.

    Related
    XRPL: This Partnership Connects XRP Ledger to SWIFT, BTC, ETH
    Tue, 08/22/2023 - 15:00
    XRPL: This Partnership Connects XRP Ledger to SWIFT, BTC, ETH
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Credentials can be viewed as a modular building block for DID. It can be used to certify a user's compliance with certain criteria (for example, KYC) and issued to their DID. This may lay the groundwork for a simple onboarding procedure for accessing products such as tokenized RWAs.

    When combined, DIDs serve as a basic "fingerprint" for each user, whereas credentials provide the identification and compliance layer needed for various scenarios.

    According to Vadari, the Credentials amendment is now up for voting, and it will be enacted if, after meeting the required vote threshold, more than 80% of trusted validators continue to support it for two weeks.

    #XRPL #XRP News

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 8, 2025 - 14:41
    Dogecoin Open Interest Jumps 9.2 Billion in 24 Hours, What Next for DOGE Price?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 8, 2025 - 14:27
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 8
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Lead Seven-Party Coalition in $15 Million Donation Drive for DEXX Compensation
    Partnr Launches to Connect Consumer Crypto with On-Chain AI Agents
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO West Coast 2025 in San Jose
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major Identity Update Coming to XRP Ledger: Details
    Dogecoin Open Interest Jumps 9.2 Billion in 24 Hours, What Next for DOGE Price?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 8
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD