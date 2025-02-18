Advertisement
    XRP Is 'Centralized Controlled Security,' Legendary Angel Investor Says; Binance to Delist These 4 Popular Crypto Assets, 9.38 Billion DOGE in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Tue, 18/02/2025 - 15:42
    Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today's top three news stories.

    XRP is "centralized controlled security," legendary angel investor says

    Jason Calacanis, American entrepreneur and angel investor, has recently taken to X platform to criticize the XRP token, labeling it as "a centralized controlled security." "According to every crypto OG I talk to, it's the opposite of Bitcoin," he wrote. According to Calacanis, the potential approval of spot XRP ETFs could undermine securities laws and lead to "chaos" that could threaten the country's "stable and controlled" markets, as millions of startups, funds and investors will start dumping their holdings. The investing legend believes that XRP should be traded only by people who pass a "sophisticated investor test" due to the asset's inherent risks. Meanwhile, according to Polymarket users, the chance of an XRP ETF being approved this year stands at 78%.

    Binance to delist these four popular crypto assets, here's why

    As reported by Wu Blockhain X account on Monday, Feb. 17, Binance has announced the delisting of four crypto assets: AirDAO (AMB), CLV (CLV), StormX (STMX) and VITE (VITE). In a recent announcement, the exchange explained that delistings occur when assets, after Binance's periodic reviews, are found to fall short of meeting "a high level of standard and industry requirements." Thus, the exchange will remove trading pairs for these tokens on Feb. 24 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). The trading pairs being removed are: AMB/USDT, CLV/BTC, CLV/USDT, STMX/TRY, STMX/USDT and VITE/USDT. According to Binance, all trade orders will be automatically removed after trading ceases in the trading pairs.

    9.38 billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 hours, open interest blowout recorded

    Despite recent price fluctuations, Dogecoin has demonstrated signs of a potential bullish shift. The dog-themed token is attempting to stabilize and retest the $0.40 mark it reached in December 2024. According to data provided by CoinGlass, over the previous 24 hours, Dogecoin has seen an impressive increase in its open interest (OI); the metric surged to 9.38 billion DOGE as investors increased their total open positions in the meme coin. This represents an investment of $2.47 billion by market participants over the aforementioned period. Analysts view this momentum as a positive sign, especially with news of a DOGE ETF filing potentially on the horizon. At press time, DOGE is changing hands at $0.2513, down 5.92% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

