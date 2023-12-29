Advertisement
XRP Investors Lead With 2,000% Surge, But Major Catch Shifts Narrative

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP investors saw remarkable 2,000% surge, but surprising catch is flipping script in crypto market's latest drama
Fri, 29/12/2023 - 9:28
Cover image via www.freepik.com

In a whirlwind reminiscent of a roller coaster racing at extra high speed, the crypto market in the last 24 hours has been fueled by transactions in the hundreds of millions and billions of dollars. Traders of all kinds engaged in a craze, resulting in a staggering $177.86 million in liquidated positions, with a dominant 71.88% being long positions – a clear indication of overbullish sentiment among investors, according to data from CoinGlass.

However, the spotlight fell sharply on XRP, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by capitalization. In a surprising turn of events, the liquidation data for XRP revealed an astounding 2,000% surge in bullish investors' losses compared to bearish positions. Bulls saw a massive $2.14 million liquidated, while bears incurred a relatively modest loss of just over $100,000.

""
Source: CoinGlass

So, what's the price of XRP?

Remarkably, the XRP price displayed relatively subdued volatility during this period, experiencing a 2.11% rise and subsequently a nearly 3% fall. The stark contrast between price action and liquidation figures raises questions about the prevailing sentiment around XRP and the broader crypto market.

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

Recent weeks have been marked by an abundance of green candles, fostering an atmosphere of celebration among bullish traders. However, caution was seemingly abandoned, leading to XRP's unexpected prominence on the CoinGlass liquidation map.

As 2024 approaches in just two days, uncertainty looms over the crypto market. Will the liquidation pendulum swing with equal force in the opposite direction? 

The dramatic surge and subsequent liquidation raise intriguing questions about the impending mood in the crypto space, underscoring the unpredictability that lies ahead. Investors eagerly await the dawn of the new year, hoping for clarity on a market that continues to keep them on their toes.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

