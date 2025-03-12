Massive $1,085,365,198 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Kraken

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Data shared by the popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which monitors large crypto transfers and shared the details on its X account, shows that several hours ago, major US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken faced a massive Bitcoin withdrawal.

That transfer carried the equivalent of almost $400 million in Bitcoin. Over the past day, this has been the third Bitcoin withdrawal of this size made from Kraken. Aside from them, Whale Alert spotted two other BTC transactions, with the US largest crypto exchange Coinbase involved.

$1.383 billion in Bitcoin exits Kraken and Coinbase

According to the data source mentioned above, three hours ago, an anonymous wallet owner withdrew an impressive 4,777 BTC from Kraken. That amount of crypto was worth $394,600,451.

Advertisement

The other two withdrawals from the same platform that have taken place during the past day carried almost similar chunks of crypto – 4,069 BTC and 4,420 BTC valued at $331,654,708 and $359,110,039 at the time of the initiated transactions.

Whale Alert spotted two more massive Bitcoin transfers. 1,799 BTC worth $149,168,702 was moved from one anonymous wallet to another, which may indicate an OTC trade or a whale spreading Bitcoin between his wallets. 1,800 BTC (equal to $148,993,026) was withdrawn from the Coinbase crypto exchange.

Bitcoin price strives to recover

Meanwhile, the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin continues its attempts to cover from the recent crash to the $77,600 level which took place on March 11.

Over the past 24 hours, the bellwether crypto has managed to surge by 7.3%, hitting $83,270. That was followed by a small 2.39% drop, after which another attempt to rise took place. As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $82,850 per coin on the Bitstamp exchange.