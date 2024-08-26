    XRP Getting Its Own Documentary

    Alex Dovbnya
    An XRP documentary is expected to be officially released this November
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 5:43
    XRP Getting Its Own Documentary
    Fruition Production, a Los Angeles-based film and gaming studio, has announced that the release of an XRP documentary is scheduled to take place this November. 

    A new trailer is expected to be unveiled in about a week or two before the official launch. The project is expected to "stir the pot" after some "serious research."

    The company has taken matters into its own hands, pursuing self-distribution. The documentary will be initially available on such major platforms as Amazon and Apple TV. "The documentary will be available in many places so that audiences can view it in the locations they think makes sense," Fruition Production said in a social media post. 

    The firm says that there is more demand for content that doesn’t come from established providers. 

    As for Netflix, Fruition Production has clarified that collaborating with the streaming giant would require many middlemen who could end up harming the project on its way to completion. 

    Any big names? 

    The documentary will not feature Rippe CEO Brad Garlinghouse and his executive team since they refused to take part in the project, according to Fruition Production. However, the team behind the documentary did interview Ripple CTO David Schwartz.

    "When you see the scope of what we’re covering, I actually don’t blame them at all. Resistance in the form of requiring lots of story compromises, and then arbitrary celebrity," the firm said

    #XRP News #Ripple News
