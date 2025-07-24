Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 25,587% in Abnormal Whale Activity

    By Fedor Matviiv
    Thu, 24/07/2025 - 16:08
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) sees abnormal 25,587% increase in whale activity: What's going on?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The biggest meme coin on Ethereum, Shiba Inu (SHIB), has just experienced one of its most unusual on-chain shifts in recent memory — and it was not due to a retail craze or social media hype. On July 23, net flows into large SHIB wallets surged from 18.29 billion tokens the previous day to a jaw-dropping 4.68 trillion. That is a 25,587% spike in just 24 hours, as per IntoTheBlock.

    The metric, tracked by IntoTheBlock, measures net inflows into wallets holding over 0.1% of SHIB's total supply = addresses large enough to move markets.

    What is interesting is that the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) reached $0.000016 during the inflow, but then fell back, reaching $0.0000139 by 24 July. This kind of dissonance — whales accumulating while the price drifts downwards — does not happen often. It suggests strategic positioning, not just a reaction.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Whether it is smart money preparing for a structural breakout or simply rotating into SHIB as a hedge, the footprint is visible and enormous.

    The $0.000015 zone is now the area to watch. If SHIB regains it, especially with high trading volume, this could confirm the move as accumulation rather than a misstep.

    Either way, 4.68 trillion SHIB does not change hands just for fun. Something has shifted. It did so loudly enough to be on the radar of anyone tracking the next breakout cycle.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #SHIB #Shiba Inu
