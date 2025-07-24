Advertisement
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale with $468,046,931 BTC Exposed After 14.5 Years’ Sleep

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 24/07/2025 - 12:32
    Ancient Bitcoin whale comes back with BTC bought back in 2011 and 32,212,400% profit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Major cryptocurrency tracking service Whale Alert, which monitors large crypto transfers, has detected a wallet that has been reactivated after a hibernation that lasted more than 14 years. Other on-chain data sources on the X social media platform have also confirmed that.

    The last time this wallet was active was in 2011, when Bitcoin was worth $0.37 per coin. This was shortly after Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto mysteriously disappeared, leaving his invention as a present to the world under the leadership of eager and loyal crypto developers.

    Dormant whale returns with half-billion USD in Bitcoin

    According to Whale Alert, the aforesaid whale’s wallet contained 3,962 BTC, currently worth $468,046,931. Analytics X account Lookonchain added that this amount of Bitcoin was worth $1,435 back in 2011, when one BTC cost merely $0.37.

    Lookonchain also revealed that this whale has made a test transaction, moving 0.0018 Bitcoin to an anonymous wallet.

    Recently, the cryptocurrency world was stunned by several 2011 whales coming back to life and transferring around $2 billion worth of Bitcoin to Galaxy Digital. Many theories emerged as to who the sender may have been. One of them named former Bitcoin Jesus, Roger Ver, as the initiator of those mammoth BTC transactions.

    Such dormant whales often return from inactivity periods lasting many years after they had managed to recover their lost private keys, or if they had been holding BTC but decided that now is the best time to sell and buy a Lamborghini.

