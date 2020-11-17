Back

XRP Finally Breaks Above $0.30 Resistance Level

News
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 13:04
article image
Yuri Molchan
After the long wait Ripple's XRP has finally breached the $0.30 level recovering its previous highs
The fourth biggest cryptocurrency, XRP, has just broken above the major level of $0.30, showing 10 percent growth.

XRP
This is the third time XRP has surged above this price mark this year; the two previous times were on Feb. 15 and Aug. 17, as per CoinMarketCap. Several times, the coin approached this level but was unable to breach it.

Ripple keeps expanding its network, RippleNet, adding new partnerships constantly. At the start of the year, CEO Brad Garlinghouse mentioned a possible Ripple IPO.

After the community jumped to the conclusion that this was an announcement, Garlinghouse rushed to correct that he was misunderstood and only spoke generally.

The current XRP surge seems to be caused by the Bitcoin rally, which has just taken the flagship cryptocurrency above the $17,000 level for the first time since December 2017, among other smaller factors.

article image
