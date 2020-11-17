XRP Finally Breaks Above $0.30 Resistance Level

After the long wait Ripple's XRP has finally breached the $0.30 level recovering its previous highs

The fourth biggest cryptocurrency, XRP, has just broken above the major level of $0.30, showing 10 percent growth.

Image via TradingView

This is the third time XRP has surged above this price mark this year; the two previous times were on Feb. 15 and Aug. 17, as per CoinMarketCap. Several times, the coin approached this level but was unable to breach it.

Ripple keeps expanding its network, RippleNet, adding new partnerships constantly. At the start of the year, CEO Brad Garlinghouse mentioned a possible Ripple IPO.

After the community jumped to the conclusion that this was an announcement, Garlinghouse rushed to correct that he was misunderstood and only spoke generally.

The current XRP surge seems to be caused by the Bitcoin rally, which has just taken the flagship cryptocurrency above the $17,000 level for the first time since December 2017, among other smaller factors.