XRP Flare Fork Distribution to Be Supported by South Korean Exchange Fobligate

Flare Networks spreads the word about another partner exchange that intends to support the airdrop of Spark, XRP's utility token

The Flare team has spread the word on Twitter that another crypto exchange will join the group of partners who support XRP's utility fork and the Spark airdrop, during which tokens will be distributed to XRP holders.

That crypto exchange is the South Korean platform Fobligate.

Fobligate joins the line of Flare fork supporters

Today, Nov. 16, Fobligate announced that it will provide support to the airdrop and help distribute Spark tokens to the XRP community.

The date of the fork purposely falls on the 194th anniversary of Martha Coston's birthday. Coston was an American inventor. The event will take place in less than a month, on Dec. 12. That is when the snapshot of XRPL Ledger for distributing the tokens will be taken.

Among other crypto exchanges that will help conduct the Spark airdrop are Bitrue, Uphold, Coinspot and crypto lender Cred.

As was announced earlier, current and former employees at XRP Labs will not be allowed to participate in the 1:1 token airdrop.

Meanwhile, the community keeps wondering when such trading monsters as Coinbase and Binance will announce their support of the fork, if it happens at all.

Image via Twitter

Report on fraudster accounts to come out

The Flare Networks team has also announced the upcoming release of a report that will list the non-supporting platforms and accounts (with fraudsters among them)—those that are not allowed to take part in the distribution of Spark tokens.

According to the tweet, the report will come out approximately a week after the airdrop.

After 12/12/20. A report will be published that will go indepth regarding which non supporting exchanges and accounts (fraudsters etc.) have been removed from the distribution. This may take a week or so to put together. It will give the official ratio of XRP to Spark claimed.

About Fobligate

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the Fobligate exchange is based in the capital of South Korea, Seoul. It is a centralized exchange founded last year and offers trading cryptocurrencies against the local fiat currency, the Korean won (KRW).

Apart from Bitcoin and XRP (necessary to conduct the Spark airdrop), on Fobligate you can trade Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Litecoin (LTC) and plenty of small-cap altcoins.