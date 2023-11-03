Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Cardano (ADA) Forms Unexpected Support Amid 13% Price Jump

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Cardano (ADA) defies gravity with 13% surge as development efforts start paying off
Fri, 11/03/2023 - 09:50
Cardano (ADA) Forms Unexpected Support Amid 13% Price Jump
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano (ADA) is on a bullish run as it has formed unexpected support at the $0.32 price level. Specifically speaking, the coin has printed a 5.09% surge over the past 24 hours, with the price pegged at $0.3233. Effectively, ADA has recorded more than 13% over the past week to mark one of its most ambitious price runs in recent times.

Related
Cardano's On-Chain Metrics Signal Bullish Trend

ADA 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Cardano growth is a story of resilience following a very tough year for the protocol. Over the past year, Cardano dropped to its lowest price level of $0.2471 on Oct. 18, a figure that marked consistency in price fall despite proven developer activities soaring on the Cardano protocol.

At a time, the profitability of Cardano plunged over 90%, adding another layer of pessimism to what the future holds for the coin.

Advertisement

The recovery printed over the past two weeks is a testament to the impact of the strategic planning and decentralization that Cardano embodies. During this time, the number of whale addresses and transactions has soared, complementing efforts focused on launching the Midnight Protocol as well as the upgrading of existing protocols like Mithril and the Lace wallet.

Related
Cardano May See 43.5% Rise in November, According to ADA Price History

Cardano and future plans

To many Cardano proponents, ADA is still grossly undervalued. While paring off its losses for the year remains its primary target at this time, ending 2023 positively is an ambition to watch.

While Cardano maintains the lead spot per Github Commits, the protocol has also welcomed two veterans, Sean Ford and David Markley, to lead its stablecoin business as CEO and COO, respectively.

While Cardano's year started with a tumultuous twist, the present outlook points to a potentially positive closing. Broader market sentiment bordering on the anticipation of a Bitcoin spot ETF approval from the U.S. SEC is also playing a major role. In all, seeing Cardano end the year at $0.4 will be a dream come true for many.

#Cardano
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image FTX Claims Surge to 57% as SBF Guilty on All Charges
2023/11/03 09:50
FTX Claims Surge to 57% as SBF Guilty on All Charges
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Skyrockets 22% After New Binance Listing
2023/11/03 09:50
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Skyrockets 22% After New Binance Listing
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image FTX Token (FTT) Down 7% as Jury Convicts SBF: Details
2023/11/03 09:50
FTX Token (FTT) Down 7% as Jury Convicts SBF: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD