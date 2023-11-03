Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

PayPal v. SEC: Pro-XRP Lawyer and SEC Veteran Argue Over PayPal (PYUSD) Stablecoin's Future

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
As PayPal and SEC clash over fate of PYUSD stablecoin, pro-XRP lawyer and SEC veteran debate path forward
Fri, 11/03/2023 - 10:11
PayPal v. SEC: Pro-XRP Lawyer and SEC Veteran Argue Over PayPal (PYUSD) Stablecoin's Future
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As became known yesterday, payment giant PayPal is facing scrutiny from the SEC regarding its activities related to stablecoins. The SEC has issued a subpoena to PayPal, specifically concerning its newly launched PYUSD stablecoin, which is currently available in the United States, reported Reuters.

Related
Crypto Might Contribute to PayPal Success, Here's How

This move by the regulatory authority has sparked a heated debate between prominent figures in the crypto industry.

Renowned pro-XRP lawyer Fred Rispoli believes that PayPal's response to the SEC's subpoena will be a defining moment for the company. He suggests that while complying with the regulatory request might demonstrate weakness and cowardice, challenging the validity of the subpoena in court would require bravery and intelligence. 

Advertisement

Rispoli emphasizes the importance of setting expectations with the SEC, indicating that future crypto-related battles should be fought without any constraints.

On the other side of the debate, SEC veteran Marc Fagel dismissed any possibility of success in challenging the SEC's enforcement action. Fagel points out a past incident involving Tesla CEO Elon Musk, stating that even the wealthiest individuals have succumbed to the SEC's pressure in the past.

Crypto v. SEC

The discussion online echoes these sentiments, with followers expressing frustration at perceived injustices and demanding transparency from regulatory agencies. Many are calling for a fair evaluation of the situation, questioning the SEC's actions and emphasizing the need for accountability in such high-stakes financial matters.

Related
U.S. Congressman Labels Crypto Industry 'Garden of Snakes'

As the debate rages on, the outcome of PayPal's battle with the SEC remains uncertain, leaving the crypto community and investors eagerly awaiting further developments in this high-profile case.

#PayPal #PYUSD
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Cardano (ADA) Forms Unexpected Support Amid 13% Price Jump
2023/11/03 10:11
Cardano (ADA) Forms Unexpected Support Amid 13% Price Jump
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image FTX Claims Surge to 57% as SBF Guilty on All Charges
2023/11/03 10:11
FTX Claims Surge to 57% as SBF Guilty on All Charges
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Skyrockets 22% After New Binance Listing
2023/11/03 10:11
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Skyrockets 22% After New Binance Listing
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD