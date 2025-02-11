Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    XRP ETF Approval Odds Revealed by Bloomberg

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 11/02/2025 - 5:49
    Advertisement
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Revealed by Bloomberg
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst, and his team have estimated the approval odds of several altcoin ETFs. 

    Advertisement

    The odds of an XRP ETF being approved this year currently stand at 65%.

    These are the lowest odds among some of the top altcoins that already have spot ETF proposals in the U.S. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Revealed by Bloomberg
    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by North Carolina
    Scaramucci Predicts ‘Very Good Year’ for Bitcoin as Price Keeps Nearing $100K
    Litecoin (LTC) Skyrockets 20%: Two Reasons for Sudden Jump

    The fact that the SEC does not currently view the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency as a commodity substantially hampers its odds. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Loses 70% in Transactions Amid Erratic Price Movements
    Mon, 02/10/2025 - 14:30
    XRP Loses 70% in Transactions Amid Erratic Price Movements
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    A spot Solana ETF, for comparison, has a 70% chance of approval. While SOL is also not viewed as a commodity after being identified as an unregistered security in the SEC's lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase, it might have higher odds due to the fact that the SEC has already acknowledged Grayscale's Solana ETF proposal.

    Litecoin (LTC) ETF proposals have the highest approval odds of 90% due to the fact that the token has no regulatory baggage. According to Bloomberg, the SEC likely views LTC as a commodity. 

    Notably, Dogecoin (DOGE) is more likely to get its own spot ETF approved in the US this year compared to XRP and SOL. 

    Polymarket odds

    Polymarket users are currently more bullish on XRP ETFs. At press time, such products have an 81% chance of being approved this year on the world's leading betting website. 

    Related
    XRP Shorts Getting Wiped out Amid Sudden Price Surge
    Fri, 02/07/2025 - 14:25
    XRP Shorts Getting Wiped out Amid Sudden Price Surge
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse previously stated that the approval of an ETF based on the XRP token is "just inevitable." 

    #XRP News #Litecoin News #XRP ETF

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 10, 2025 - 19:58
    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by North Carolina
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Feb 10, 2025 - 17:47
    Extremely Rare Bitcoin Block Produced by Solo Miner
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GamingTECH CEE Awards 2025: The Online Voting Battle Begins February 12
    Oracle Red Bull Racing and Gate.io Expand Blockchain’s Global Reach With Announcement of Multi-Year Partnership
    Turn Your Bets Into Earnings: How Fairspin’s TFS Token Works for You
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP ETF Approval Odds Revealed by Bloomberg
    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by North Carolina
    Extremely Rare Bitcoin Block Produced by Solo Miner
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD