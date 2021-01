XRP, the fifth-largest cryptocurrency, is no longer available on Coinbase

Coinbase, the number one U.S. exchange, suspended XRP trading at 6:30 PM UTC. The move β€” which was prompted by the SEC lawsuit against Ripple β€” was initially announced on Dec. 29.

XRP has lost over three percent shortly after Coinbase halted trading, dipping below the psychologically important $0.30 level.

Image by tradingview.com

According to Messari data, Coinbase Pro is the third-largest exchange in terms of daily XRP trading volume.

Rivaling exchange Kraken is also set to abandon XRP on Jan. 29.