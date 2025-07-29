Advertisement
    Coinbase Lists Two New Cryptocurrencies: Details

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 22:23
    Coinbase has continued to expand its crypto offerings
    In addition to its wide crypto trading options, leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced listings for two new crypto tokens on July 29.

    While Coinbase has been consistent with multiple token listings, the development highlights its efforts to provide its users with an exclusive trading experience and new investment opportunities with its wide range of crypto options.

    TREE and BNKR to go live on Coinbase

    According to the announcement, the new listings on Coinbase include Treehouse (TREE) and BankrCoin (BNKR), expanding its pool of tradable tokens to provide more options for users to diversify their investments.

    The new listings, which span the Ethereum and Base networks, aim to broaden crypto access for Coinbase users in supported regions, as the platform specified that support for the new listings may be restricted in some jurisdictions.

    While the tokens have been scheduled to go live at different time frames, both tokens will become available for trading via the Coinbase website and mobile apps (iOS and Android) immediately.

    Per the announcement, the TREE token will become available for users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store during the latter hours of July 29. However, listings for BNKR have been scheduled for the next day, as trading for the token has been planned to commence on or after 9 AM PT on July 30, 2025, if liquidity conditions are met.

    While trading for both tokens has yet to commence, the exchange Coinbase has urged users to confirm asset availability in their region before engaging in transfers or trades involving the assets. 

    Coinbase issues new update on LOKA (LOKA)

    Following the recent expansion of its wide array of crypto trading options, Coinbase has also released a new update on the trading of its already-listed LOKA token.

    Notably, the update follows the project’s migration to Arena-Z (A2Z), which may make trading complicated for its holders. While Coinbase has revealed that it has no plans to execute the migration of the assets on behalf of customers, it has offered holders the opportunity to convert the asset to the new version using Arena-Z’s swap portal and a compatible self-custodial wallet.

    Hence, it has launched a token swap for users who want to convert their LOKA to A2Z on Arena-Z’s official migration portal. Notably, the swap options will be open until January 7, 2027.

