History Behind Dogecoin Revealed as 14th Anniversary Arrives

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Popular Dogecoin wallet MyDoge has published a post on the X/Twitter social media platform to share that today is the 14th anniversary of when the history of the original meme cryptocurrency DOGE started, even before the coin was created and launched in 2013.

The history of DOGE, SHIB and several other meme cryptocurrencies started on Feb. 13, 14 years ago.

14 years ago, on this day @kabosumama uploaded photos of her Shiba Inu dog Kabosu on the internet.



Rest is history 💛 pic.twitter.com/fXGPhES6Fh — MyDoge Wallet (@MyDogeOfficial) February 13, 2024

14th anniversary of Kabosu appearing online

@MyDogeOfficial tweeted that the Dogecoin community is celebrating the 14th anniversary of the iconic meme Shiba Inu dog, Kabosu's, first appearance on the internet after her photos were uploaded by her owner, Atsuko Sato (@kabosumama), via Facebook with a caption that said "Such fun...wow."

No news has been spread about Kabosu since December 2022. Back then, the dog had a very serious health condition. In that year, she had also turned 17, outliving average Shiba Inus; their average lifespan constitutes between 10 and 15 years.

As for another viral Shiba Inu dog that stood behind internet memes,“Cheems,” it made headlines with sad news. This popular dog passed away in late August last year.

In 2013, two software makers, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, created the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. The role of Markus seems bigger here, since it was actually he who created the code for DOGE within a couple of hours at home. For both creators, DOGE was a side project they made to parody Bitcoin. Markus has extended this joke by picking the X/Twitter name “Shibetoshi Nakamoto,” which he still uses on social media.

Creators not making money on Dogecoin

Although Dogecoin’s popularity has risen in the past few years largely thanks to Elon Musk and the overall love for memes spread online, Billy Markus has tweeted several times that he not only did not make a fortune on Dogecoin, but in fact made no money at all.

Both Markus and Palmer quit the project almost immediately after launching it, not taking it seriously. Now, the meme coin is run by Dogecoin Foundation. Palmer is not an active Twitter user and does not comment on DOGE, unlike Markus, who keeps an occasional eye on it.

In a tweet on Feb. 12, he again stated that he did not make money on DOGE, while a lot of crypto traders did. A few days ago, Dogecoin was pushed out of the top 10 list on CoinMarketCap, while its market capitalization stands at an impressive $11,863,455,340.