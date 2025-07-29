Advertisement
    600,701,531 SHIB Burned in One Go as Key Metric Soars 16,717%

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 8:12
    Over half-billion SHIB burned in single transfer as burn rate soars by five digits
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    The loyal community of Shiba Inu continues to diminish the circulating supply of its meme cryptocurrency relentlessly, and this is reflected in the recent explosive growth of the SHIB burn rate metric.

    Over the past day, it has demonstrated a five-digit surge, with more than half a billion meme coins transferred to “inferno” wallets.

    SHIB burns skyrocket 16,717% in 24 hours – 600 million SHIB in one go

    Data shared by the on-chain tracker Shibburn reveals that during the past 24 hours, the SHIB army has succeeded in reducing the SHIB supply by burning a staggering 602,041,022 SHIB in total.

    This massive burn helped propel the burn rate metric by an impressive 16,717.70%. The majority of the burned tokens were moved to an unspendable wallet forever in a single transfer, carrying 600,701,531 SHIB and made by an anonymous wallet.

    As for the weekly burn rate, it has gone up by 369.03% thanks to a total of 616,409,987 SHIB destroyed over the past seven days.

