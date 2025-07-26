Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 26

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 26/07/2025 - 16:02
    How long can sideways trading of SHIB last?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The weekend has started with a market reversal, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has risen by 5% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is in the middle of the narrow channel, between the support of $0.00001390 and the resistance of $0.00001423.

    As neither side has seized the initiative, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is similar. The falling volume confirms such a statement. In this regard, traders may witness a consolidation in the zone of $0.00001350-$0.00001450 until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, buyers have failed to maintain the growth after the previous bullish closure. All in all, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001399 at press time.

