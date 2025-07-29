XRP Beats Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto Now $130 Billion Whale, 18,120,000,000 Dogecoin in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Satoshi Nakamoto's fortune hits $130 billion

With Bitcoin trading above $118,000, Satoshi Nakamoto’s 1.1 million BTC now worth over $130 billion.

$130 billion whale. These coins have remained untouched since 2009.

The mysterious creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, has seen their fortune balloon to an estimated $130 billion as Bitcoin trades above $118,000.

According to blockchain data, wallets believed to belong to the enigmatic Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, contain around 1.1 million BTC, which have remained untouched since the early days of Bitcoin's launch in 2009. With Bitcoin's recent surge, the value of these holdings has risen.

XRP dominates institutional inflows

XRP gaining upper hand over first cryptocurrency in institutional inflows.

Surpassing Bitcoin. XRP led inflows with $189M.

The market for digital assets is changing due to capital rotation, and XRP is taking center stage. Last week, XRP saw a strong $189 million in inflows, outperforming the cryptocurrency king in terms of institutional investment while Bitcoin saw a rare $175 million in outflows. As Bitcoin fatigue sets in, the rise in products centered on XRP, Ethereum and Solana indicates a growing desire for alternatives.

XRP regains power. July MTD total: $11.2B — new record, topping Dec. 2024’s $7.6B.

This divergence occurred during a week when cryptocurrency funds saw tremendous growth overall. Last week alone, digital asset investment products saw $19 billion in inflows, bringing the month-to-date total for July to a record $11.2 billion. This indicates a dramatic change in institutional sentiment, surpassing even the December 2024 post-election inflow wave of $7.6 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE) sees investor optimism despite 10% drop

Dogecoin futures open interest hits $4,380,000,000 in epic bullish reset

Weekly price drop. DOGE down 10.75%.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has declined by 10.75% over the last seven days, largely due to general market volatility. Despite this dip in price, Dogecoin investors have remained bullish as open interest has surged by 5.98% in the last 24 hours.

Bullish sentiment. Open interest jumped +5.98% in 24 hours.

According to CoinGlass data, open interest spiked as investors committed 18.15 billion DOGE, valued at $4.38 billion, to the futures market. The massive amount of fiat currency invested in the asset signals the anticipation of ecosystem investors into the meme coin.

Notably, open interest refers to the sum of unsettled active futures contracts that investors have committed to Dogecoin. The 5.98% increase shows that holders are anticipating an uptick in the coming days.