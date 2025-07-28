Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Mysterious Whale Suffers Epic $4,497,377 XRP Liquidation, But Here's Twist

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 28/07/2025 - 15:13
    5,932,413 XRP liquidation stuns major decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, but it is not done yet
    Advertisement
    Mysterious Whale Suffers Epic $4,497,377 XRP Liquidation, But Here's Twist
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A huge XRP long just got slammed with a $4.12 million liquidation, which is one of the biggest forced exits in the market over the past hour — and yet, somehow, the position was not fully wiped, according to Hyperliquid data. It seems that whoever is behind this size is not just leveraged up; they are refusing to leave the table.

    Advertisement

    The wallet in question is still holding 593 million XRP on a 20x cross, with a total position value just under $19 million. The entry is at $3.21291, but the price briefly dropped below $3.18, which triggered partial liquidation. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/28/2025 - 12:48
    XRP Beats Bitcoin: Closer Look
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    XRP and Other Tokens to Be Accepted by US Merchants via PayPal
    'We Are Buying Bitcoin' US Government Will Announce Sooner or Later: Anthony Pompliano
    Strategy's Saylor Breaks Silence With Three Words, But No Bitcoin Follows
    Binance Coin (BNB) Now Surpasses Strategy by Crucial Metric

    Even so, the position is still open, and it is now pretty close to the $3.108 liquidation price.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: HypurrScan

    While most users would have either pulled out or given up, the transaction history tells a different story. In just a few minutes, the same wallet went up and down a few times — first at $3.1931, then $3.4046, then again at $3.19 — and took on over 1.4 million XRP worth of exposure even as the chart went down.

    XRP rockets 13,817% in abnormal liquidation imbalance

    In the last hour, there has been over $45.8 million in long liquidations across the board, with XRP accounting for more than $4 million of that — almost all of it from longs. Shorts barely registered, with just $29,660 closed out.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/28/2025 - 09:55
    XRP Bulls Dominate Binance as Longs Surge to 73%
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    So, what's the plan here? It is tricky to say what the whale is thinking; is it a calculated risk, fading retail panic or just hoping for a bounce? But walking into a loss of over $100,000, plus $29,000 in fees, and then doubling down minutes later, is the kind of move that leaves little room for hesitation — or even for error.

    The position is still exposed, the liquidation level is slowly getting closer and the price action is not giving any guarantees. It is not over yet, but the trade is running out of time.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 14:36
    18,120,000,000 Dogecoin in 24 Hours, DOGE Open Interest Makes Comeback
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 14:25
    XRP and Other Tokens to Be Accepted by US Merchants via PayPal
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement to Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
    Pear Protocol Goes Live with Hyperliquid Integration and Announces $4.1M Strategic Round Led by Castle Island Ventures
    MapleStory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision with Developer Tools and Legacy IP Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mysterious Whale Suffers Epic $4,497,377 XRP Liquidation, But Here's Twist
    18,120,000,000 Dogecoin in 24 Hours, DOGE Open Interest Makes Comeback
    XRP and Other Tokens to Be Accepted by US Merchants via PayPal
    Show all