Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 8,866% in Abnormal Whale Activity

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 13:04
    Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) sees abnormal 8,866% increase in on-chain whale activity
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 8,866% in Abnormal Whale Activity
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Something changed in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) market overnight, but it was not the price. On July 27, outflows from large holder wallets barely registered at 9.27 billion SHIB, according to IntoTheBlock. Just one day later, that figure had exploded to 798.22 billion SHIB, marking a staggering 8,866% increase in outflow volume. 

    Advertisement

    Surprisingly, however, the token’s price did not follow suit, finding itself between $0.000014 and $0.000013.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 09:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero? $0.000015 Lost
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    ‘Exciting’: Dogecoin Founder Responds to Elon Musk’s Innovative X Message
    600,701,531 SHIB Burned in One Go as Key Metric Soars 16,717%
    Scammer Steals $520K in Bitcoin via Hardware Wallet. Avoid This in 5 Steps
    Gemini Adds XRP and SHIB as Collateral for Derivatives Trading

    Here is where it gets interesting: these "large holders," as defined by IntoTheBlock, are wallets holding more than 0.1% of SHIB’s total supply. This includes institutional whales and heavyweight investors, but more often than not, it also includes centralized exchanges. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    A quick look at the top holders confirms this: Coinbase, Binance, Robinhood and Upbit collectively hold tens of trillions of SHIB, accounting for a significant proportion of the total circulating supply. This suggests that the recent spike may not be a sign of panic-selling, but rather retail users pulling their tokens off exchanges. 

    In that context, the move leans more bullish than bearish. Whether for staking, cold storage or DeFi positioning, large-scale withdrawals from exchange wallets typically reflect growing confidence and long-term commitment.

    Timing is everything for SHIB

    The surge in outflows came after a week of minimal activity, suggesting a change in wallet behavior. While price remained flat, these structural perturbations often precede volatility. If history is any guide, whales — or more accurately, the platforms that host them — do not move this much liquidity without reason.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/29/2025 - 08:12
    600,701,531 SHIB Burned in One Go as Key Metric Soars 16,717%
    ByYuri Molchan

    So, while there are no immediate fireworks on the chart, SHIB's on-chain data has just lit a fuse. Whether this will spark a rally or trigger another wave of redistribution remains to be seen, but either way, the major players have just made their move.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 12:41
    XRP out of Billionaire Club: Bull Run Getting Canceled?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jul 29, 2025 - 11:48
    Cardano Bear Trap Grows, But There's a Major Twist
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Mento Selects Wormhole as its Official Interoperability Provider to Power Multichain FX
    DeepSnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents as Token Presale Goes Live
    PowerBank’s 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets 8,866% in Abnormal Whale Activity
    XRP out of Billionaire Club: Bull Run Getting Canceled?
    Cardano Bear Trap Grows, But There's a Major Twist
    Show all