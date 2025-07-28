Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Main XRP Price Scenario Revealed by Bollinger Bands, Bitcoin's Most Dangerous Month About to Start, Stellar (XLM) Could Become 'Rock Star’: Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Mon, 28/07/2025 - 23:17
    Read U.Today's news digest to stay updated on the latest events in the crypto world
    Advertisement
    Main XRP Price Scenario Revealed by Bollinger Bands, Bitcoin's Most Dangerous Month About to Start, Stellar (XLM) Could Become 'Rock Star’: Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XLM could become a 'rock star': Peter Brandt

    Veteran trader Peter Brandt says Stellar (XLM) may be poised for a major breakout.

    • Symmetrical triangle. Target price: $1.51, if breakout confirms.

    Brandt has shared a bullish chart showing that XLM is currently in the process of forming a large symmetrical triangle. The token is now approaching the upper line of the triangle, meaning that it could potentially experience a breakout in the near future. 

    • New leader. XLM outperformed XRP in July rally.

    XLM recently managed to outperform the Ripple-linked XRP token during the July rally. The two tokens are usually put in the same "mental basket" due to association with billionaire Jed McCaleb (who co-founded Ripple and later pivoted to Stellar).

    HOT Stories
    XRP Has Hidden Danger Brewing, Ethereum's (ETH) Unstoppable Rally Continues, Bitcoin (BTC): Clear Resistance Formed
    Main XRP Price Scenario Revealed by Bollinger Bands, Bitcoin's Most Dangerous Month About to Start, Stellar (XLM) Could Become 'Rock Star’: Crypto News Digest
    Solo Bitcoin Miner Beats the Odds to Mine Entire Block
    Again? Novogratz's Galaxy Withdraws Tons of BTC

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/27/2025 - 08:40
    Stellar (XLM) Could Become 'Rock Star,' Veteran Commodity Trader Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    August: historically a tough month for Bitcoin

    Bitcoin's worst month is 4 days away — will BTC break August curse?

    • Price history. BTC has closed August in the green only 4 times in the last 13 years.

    August isn't exactly known for being a great month for Bitcoin (BTC). It's been over a decade now that the leading cryptocurrency has been trading on exchanges, and this month often brings some of the biggest dips, no matter how strong the trend is. 

    If you look back over the last 13 years, Bitcoin has only closed August in the green four times. The rest? It's mostly red, with losses often crossing into double-digit territory.

    • 8.5% return. Despite recent strength, August remains historically bearish.

    According to CryptoRank, the median August return is around -8.3%, and in some years, like 2011, 2014 or 2015, it got pretty ugly. Even in relatively good years like 2022 and 2023, BTC saw dips of 14% and 11.2% in August, respectively.

    After a shaky start, Bitcoin made a comeback, gaining almost 30% in Q2, and in July it surged by a solid 10.3%. The price structure seems to be stabilizing rather than hitting its limit.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/27/2025 - 12:59
    Bitcoin's Most Dangerous Month About to Start
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    XRP reloading for next move 

    Bollinger Bands hint XRP price's next move could break all price records.
    • After the rally. XRP has cooled to $3.17.

    After a crazy July run that almost hit $3.70, XRP isn't done yet — at least, not according to the chart. The price has cooled off just enough to reset the engine, and the daily Bollinger Bands now paint a picture that leans more toward continuation than collapse. 

    XRP is currently trading at around $3.17, which is right in the middle of the range. This suggests that it's not just drifting around randomly, but actually reloading.

    • Upward momentum. Price is hovering near the 20-day moving average

    That middle line, close to the 20-day moving average, often acts like a heartbeat for trends: When price stays above it after a strong rally, it usually means that the path of least resistance is still upward. What's interesting here is that the upper band hasn't rolled over — instead, it has expanded all the way up to $3.79, which could mean a new challenge at the top.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/27/2025 - 11:42
    Main XRP Price Scenario Revealed by Bollinger Bands, and It's Bullish
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    #XRP #XLM #John Bollinger #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Stellar Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Jul 29, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Has Hidden Danger Brewing, Ethereum's (ETH) Unstoppable Rally Continues, Bitcoin (BTC): Clear Resistance Formed
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jul 28, 2025 - 20:40
    Solo Bitcoin Miner Beats the Odds to Mine Entire Block
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement to Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
    Pear Protocol Goes Live with Hyperliquid Integration and Announces $4.1M Strategic Round Led by Castle Island Ventures
    MapleStory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision with Developer Tools and Legacy IP Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Has Hidden Danger Brewing, Ethereum's (ETH) Unstoppable Rally Continues, Bitcoin (BTC): Clear Resistance Formed
    Main XRP Price Scenario Revealed by Bollinger Bands, Bitcoin's Most Dangerous Month About to Start, Stellar (XLM) Could Become 'Rock Star’: Crypto News Digest
    Solo Bitcoin Miner Beats the Odds to Mine Entire Block
    Show all