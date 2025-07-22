XRP First Major 2025 Golden Cross Created, $5 Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has just flashed a golden cross on its daily chart, a rare and bullish technical signal that could herald a fresh uptrend for the third-largest cryptocurrency. This is XRP's first major golden cross in 2025, and investors are closely watching what happens to the price next.

A golden cross occurs when a short-term moving average (usually the 50-day) crosses above a long-term moving average (such as the 200-day). It is often seen as a bullish indicator, signaling that upward momentum may be building.

XRP's last golden cross appeared in November 2024, and a massive rally followed: XRP skyrocketed from the $0.50 range to a high of $3.39 by mid-January 2025, representing a more than 460% rise in just two months.

With the pattern now reappearing, market watchers are drawing parallels and speculating on whether an explosive move is in the cards. More specifically, if history repeats itself and XRP sees a 500% increase, it will target $17.

However, in the medium term, XRP price projections range from $4 to $6, with an intermediate value of $5. At press time, XRP was down 0.68% in the last 24 hours at $3.51, reflecting recent market profit-taking.

Since reaching a new high of $3.66 on July 18, XRP has been consolidating in a range of $3.339 to $3.66, awaiting its next major move.

What traders are watching

XRP's recent move confirms completion of a six-year symmetrical triangle, with a Fibonacci target of around $6.00.

Resistance is currently around $3.66, with support consolidating at $3.50. A sustained hold above $3.50-$3.60 could result in a retest of $3.84 and a move closer to the $6.00 Fibonacci target.

However, a failure below $3.50 could return XRP to triangle support near $3.46, risking a new retest of that level.

XRP has experienced a surge in whale activity over the last 24 hours. The most recent transaction involved the transfer of 200,000,015 XRP worth $687,286,623 from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. Also, 16,812,113 XRP worth $60,621,045 were transferred from an unknown wallet to the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange.