Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP First Major 2025 Golden Cross Created, $5 Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 22/07/2025 - 14:01
    XRP rallied nearly 500% after last major golden cross setup
    Advertisement
    XRP First Major 2025 Golden Cross Created, $5 Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has just flashed a golden cross on its daily chart, a rare and bullish technical signal that could herald a fresh uptrend for the third-largest cryptocurrency. This is XRP's first major golden cross in 2025, and investors are closely watching what happens to the price next.

    Advertisement

    A golden cross occurs when a short-term moving average (usually the 50-day) crosses above a long-term moving average (such as the 200-day). It is often seen as a bullish indicator, signaling that upward momentum may be building.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    XRP's last golden cross appeared in November 2024, and a massive rally followed: XRP skyrocketed from the $0.50 range to a high of $3.39 by mid-January 2025, representing a more than 460% rise in just two months.

    HOT Stories
    XRP First Major 2025 Golden Cross Created, $5 Next?
    SHIB Price May Soar 800% in One Week: SHIB Team
    Coinbase CEO Ends Speculation on What's Next for Major US Exchange
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Save Bitcoin – Biggest Crash in History Coming

    With the pattern now reappearing, market watchers are drawing parallels and speculating on whether an explosive move is in the cards. More specifically, if history repeats itself and XRP sees a 500% increase, it will target $17.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/22/2025 - 11:19
    No, XRP Rally Not Over
    ByArman Shirinyan

    However, in the medium term, XRP price projections range from $4 to $6, with an intermediate value of $5. At press time, XRP was down 0.68% in the last 24 hours at $3.51, reflecting recent market profit-taking.

    Since reaching a new high of $3.66 on July 18, XRP has been consolidating in a range of $3.339 to $3.66, awaiting its next major move.

    What traders are watching

    XRP's recent move confirms completion of a six-year symmetrical triangle, with a Fibonacci target of around $6.00.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/20/2025 - 10:12
    XRP to $4: What's Causing Delay?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Resistance is currently around $3.66, with support consolidating at $3.50. A sustained hold above $3.50-$3.60 could result in a retest of $3.84 and a move closer to the $6.00 Fibonacci target.

    However, a failure below $3.50 could return XRP to triangle support near $3.46, risking a new retest of that level.

    XRP has experienced a surge in whale activity over the last 24 hours. The most recent transaction involved the transfer of 200,000,015 XRP worth $687,286,623 from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. Also, 16,812,113 XRP worth $60,621,045 were transferred from an unknown wallet to the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange.

    #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 13:57
    SHIB Price May Soar 800% in One Week: SHIB Team
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 13:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just $1.4 Billion Away From Flipping Bitcoin Cash
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live on MexC, Gate.io, Uniswap and Multibank.io.
    CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap with Hackathon and 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP First Major 2025 Golden Cross Created, $5 Next?
    SHIB Price May Soar 800% in One Week: SHIB Team
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just $1.4 Billion Away From Flipping Bitcoin Cash
    Show all