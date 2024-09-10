XRP Could be on Verge of 'Huge Squeeze' Against Bitcoin, Coinbase Announces New Listing, Binance XRP Reserves Drop to 2.78 Billion: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Check out U.Today's selection of the top three news stories over the past day.

XRP ready for "huge squeeze" against Bitcoin, top trader says

XRP is demonstrating the potential for a significant squeeze against Bitcoin, with the XRP/BTC pair currently standing at 0.00000945, per TradingView data. Since the beginning of the year, it has declined by 35.05%, at the same time gaining 27% since June. Usually, the squeeze happens when the asset sees a sharp move higher due to a big number of short bets, which might soon happen for XRP and BTC. The last notable squeeze occurred in August after the judge issued the final judgment in the Ripple case against the SEC, but XRP could not sustain its upward momentum beyond a short-term squeeze. A similar situation took place last year when the court recognized secondary XRP sales as nonsecurities.

Coinbase announces new listing: Details

According to an announcement on Coinbase's X handle from Sept. 6, there has been a new addition to its listing roadmap. The newly added asset is ZK, a native token of ZKSync blockchain; it is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Ethereum that utilizes zero-knowledge rollups to facilitate quicker and cheaper transactions on its network. Coinbase is actively expanding its range of offerings by adding new tokens to its platform. On Sept. 5, the exchange also announced the addition of Moonwell (WELL) to its listing roadmap. Previously, Coinbase spread the word about CORE (CORE), Lido DAO (LDO), Safe (SAFE) and Velodrome Finance (VELO) now being available to New York residents in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps.

Binance XRP reserves plummet to 2.78 billion: What happened?