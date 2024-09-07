Coinbase Announces New Listing: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major Crypto exchange Coinbase has revealed additional listings this week. Specifically in the past day, Coinbase announced the addition of zkSync (ZK) to its listing road map.

ZkSync is a Layer-2 blockchain scaling solution on Ethereum that uses zero-knowledge rollups to provide faster and cheaper transactions on its network.

Coinbase continues to expand its offerings, adding new tokens to its platform. On Sept. 5, Coinbase announced the addition of Moonwell (WELL) to its listing road map.

In other news, Coinbase announced that CORE (CORE), Lido DAO (LDO), Safe (SAFE) and Velodrome Finance (VELO) are now available to New York residents in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps, allowing users to log in to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store these assets.

Likewise, the Polygon ecosystem token (POL) is now live on Coinbase, both in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps with the Experimental label. It should be recounted on Sept. 4, Polygon received a major upgrade, with the MATIC token being upgraded to POL as the network token.

In this regard, Coinbase announced that the Polygon PoS trading and send/receive support will be disabled on Coinbase from Aug. 26 to Sept. 10 to complete the ticker upgrade. Users are urged to refrain from depositing Polygon MATIC, VOXEL, USDC, CBETH and WETH to Coinbase during this upgrade window. Meanwhile, MATIC and POL on Ethereum are not impacted.

In other listing news, Coinbase New York residents can now access Gravity (G) via the Coinbase iOS and Android apps.

Coinbase scores minor legal win

A New York judge partially agreed to Coinbase's request for documents from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, ordering the SEC to turn over important documents such as internal memoranda on the "Howey Test," but denied the subpoena request for SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

The development was brought to light by Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal, who interpreted the ruling to mean that the Court ordered the SEC to produce important discovery.

In July, the cryptocurrency exchange filed a motion to compel Gensler and the SEC to produce records that Coinbase claims are key to its case with the agency.