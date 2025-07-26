Advertisement
    XRP to $4 Possibility Returns as Price Makes Crucial Rebound

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 26/07/2025 - 16:19
    XRP flashing recovery signs
    XRP to $4 Possibility Returns as Price Makes Crucial Rebound
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP is seeing a price comeback, raising prospects of a push toward $4. Following three days of downward pressure that brought XRP to a low of $2.96, the cryptocurrency has rebounded, reaching an intraday high of $3.214 on Saturday. The rebound was noticeable, indicating increased demand and investor confidence near crucial support levels.

    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    XRP has dropped over 6.56% in the last week, with the majority of the losses coming from a liquidation cascade on Thursday that wiped out more than $105 million in XRP long positions, the second-largest altcoin liquidation amid a $735 million crypto market fall.

    Market analysts had anticipated a more severe breakdown if $3 failed to hold. However, the rebound to above $3.20 implies bulls are defending aggressively, potentially paving the way for a new rise.

    XRP traders are anticipating a push toward the psychological $4 resistance level if current momentum sustains.

    XRP eyes $4

    XRP started dropping upon reaching a high of $3.55, declining for three days at a stretch. XRP price consolidated for days after reaching a high of $3.666 before bears took over.

    Failure to resume the rise may have persuaded short-term investors to take profits. That pushed the price to $2.96, which is expected to serve as strong support. If the present rally continues with intensity, the bulls will make another attempt to push XRP above $3.66. If they succeed, XRP might rise to $4, then $4.50.

    Unlike this assumption, a break and close below $2.96 could signal the beginning of a deeper correction to $2.60.

    XRP is regaining investor interest as a wave of ETF-driven optimism builds around the coin, despite large-scale liquidations earlier this week.

    #XRP News
