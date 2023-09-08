XRP Community Intrigued as Ripple CTO Reveals His Best XRPL Feature

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The XRP community became very excited after David Schwartz, the chief technology officer (CTO) of blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc., revealed his favorite XRPL feature. The highly vocal Ripple executive tagged the XLS-30 Automated Market Maker (AMM) as the best feature on the company's smart contract hub.

One of my favorite XRPL features ever, explained in my keynote at #ApexDevSummit, is now open for voting on mainnet. https://t.co/c6Sp59ldYx — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) September 8, 2023

Away from its core role as a payment infrastructure service provider, Ripple is also making a pivotal switch to bolster its XRPL protocol in a bid to help onboard as many users to drive the overall utility of the XRP innovations. Schwartz's favorite feature is introducing a series of amendments that are now up for voting, according to an update from the RippleXDev X account.

According to the update, the community is now asked to vote in order to bring the feature to the XRPL mainnet. As detailed, the XLS-30 protocol will take a minor detour from its peers with its "novel Continuous Auction Mechanism that incentivizes arbitrageurs to bid for mispricing opportunities and effectively reduces the effects of impermanent loss for liquidity providers (LPs)."

If the amendments up for voting pass, XLS-30 will make history as the first AMM on the XRPL.

Why is XLS-30 special to Schwartz?

With the revelation that the XLS-30 AMM is his favorite feature on XRPL, community members have been asking what makes the trading engine protocol unique to the Ripple CTO. While he has not actually given a definitive response, speculations revolve around the fact postulated by one XRP community member, @CallofLiquidity.

According to him, the fact that the AMM can herald stable liquidity without the fear of the loss of assets makes XLS-30 pivotal to achieving Ripple's overall goal. This is not entirely far from reality as XRPL has welcomed many updates surrounding NFTs and other innovations on the platform.