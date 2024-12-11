Advertisement
    XRP Community Gets Crucial Warning Ahead of RLUSD Launch, Here's Why

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin has gained final approval from NYDFS
    Wed, 11/12/2024 - 13:14
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As Ripple gears up for the launch of the RLUSD stablecoin, the XRP community is on high alert. Ahead of this key milestone, Ripple has issued an important warning.

    In a recent tweet, Ripple announced, "RLUSD is launching soon. Stay vigilant and report any impersonations or scams." This message highlights the importance of caution as the RLUSD launch date approaches.

    Excitement is building around RLUSD, which has now gained final approval, making the XRP ecosystem a potential target for bad actors looking to capitalize on the launch's buzz.

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said late Tuesday that the company has received final permission from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) for the RLUSD stablecoin. Garlinghouse noted that exchange and partner listings will be available soon. He also reminds the crypto community that Ripple will be the first to announce the launch of RLUSD.

    Warnings issued to XRP community

    Aside from Ripple, several XRP community members have issued similar warnings. It emphasized the importance of waiting for the official launch before any action.

    XRP community members should also bear in mind that the XRP Ledger, by design, allows any issuer to choose any ticker. With RLUSD launching soon, community members should verify that they are interacting with the correct asset/issuer and exercise caution. Along these lines, Mayukha Vadari, senior software engineer at RippleX, in a recent tweet shared the appropriate RLUSD XRPL issuer and RLUSD Ethereum contract addresses.

    With NYDFS approval, the exact date for the RLUSD stablecoin launch remains unknown. The approval was awaited all the while, with Ripple indicating earlier that the RLUSD stablecoin was operationally ready.

    Until its launch is officially announced, the XRP community should be cautious of crypto scams that may seek to exploit Ripple’s brand and purport to have early access to sell Ripple USD.

    As there is a clear demand for stablecoins that deliver utility, once RLUSD is available, Ripple will employ both RLUSD and XRP in its cross-border payments solution to serve its global customers, a move anticipated to improve the user experience. 

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

