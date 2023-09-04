XRP Community Awaits This Airdrop as XRP Burning Takes Center Stage

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Discussions about XRP burning are reemerging after details about Xahau, the upcoming smart contract sidechain for the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem, surfaced in the past week.

XRP+ is the native token of the Xahau network and can be obtained through the Burn2Mint (B2M) portal, which allows users to burn XRP on the mainnet in return for minting an equal quantity of XRP+ on Xahau.

In the past week as well, XRP holders have had a snapshot of their account balances for the upcoming EVRS airdrop. The snapshot was taken at Ledger "#82237135" on the XRP mainnet. Evernode will be distributing 5,160,960 Evers to qualifying XRP holders, according to an earlier update.

Two members of the XRP community have been seen discussing the Xahau ledger's Burn2Mint (B2M) feature on X (formerly Twitter). One person commented that a Burn2Mint of XRP was required for the Evernode airdrop.

You won’t have to burn any xrp to claim the evernode airdrop. Cloning your r-address on Xahau will give you enough free Xahau XRP to open the account and set a trustline. You need to neither burn nor move any xrp to claim. — Scott Chamberlain | 🏴‍☠️ 🪝 (@scotty2ten) September 3, 2023

The reason for the misunderstanding expressed by an XRP community member could be that the Xahau Ledger DEX will be the sole platform where EVRS will be traded at first.

To clarify, Evernode founder Scott Chamberlain said that there will be no need to burn XRP or move any XRP to claim the Evernode airdrop.

"You won't have to burn any XRP to claim the Evernode airdrop. Cloning your r-address on Xahau will give you enough free Xahau XRP to open the account and set a trust line. You need to neither burn nor move any XRP to claim," the Evernode founder explained.

Further explaining, the Evernode founder added that users get two Xahau XRP when they clone. This covers the account reserve (one Xahau XRP) and five ledger objects like trust lines (0.2 Xahau XRP).