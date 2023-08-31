XRP Community Should Know This as Airdrop Snapshot Date Nears

XRP community should be on look out as snapshot date nears

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

It is an interesting time for the XRP community given the significant developments that have unfolded since the start of the week. On Aug. 28, the whitepaper for Xahau, the smart contract sidechain for the XRPL ecosystem, was launched jointly by XRPL, Evernode and others.

Adding more excitement is the upcoming snapshot for Ever's airdrop scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, at 6:00 p.m. AEST.

Along this line, Evernode, a Layer 2 network that aims to bring smart contracts via Hooks to the XRP Ledger, has issued what it calls an "unexpected airdrop update."

Evernode stated that its airdrop of EVRS tokens was designed with the expectation that it might not be supported by exchanges. It indicates the possibility of a few XRP-centric exchanges being interested in participating in the airdrop.

Please note: supporting the airdrop isn’t the same as listing for trading. No exchange has indicated it will be listing EVRS for trading at launch. At this stage, the only place where EVRS will trade on launch will be the Xahau Ledger DEX.

4/4 — Evernode - No Trustline & No Support🪝 (@EvernodeXRPL) August 30, 2023

Evernode urges the community to be on the lookout for at least one or possibly two XRP-supporting exchanges to confirm they will be behind the airdrop. It stresses that supporting the airdrop might not mean listing for trading.

For the time being, no exchange has indicated it will be listing EVRS for trading at launch. At its initial stage, the Xahau Ledger DEX will be the only platform where EVRS will trade on launch.

The Xahau Ledger is the proposed Hooks sidechain and represents the smart contract sidechain for the XRPL ecosystem.

More on EVRS airdrop

In an earlier update, Evernode announced the initial details of its airdrop, which would take place in two steps.

First, on Sept. 1 at 6:00 p.m. AEST, a snapshot of XRP holdings on the mainnet will be taken. Second will be an airdrop to qualifying accounts on the Hooks sidechain based on their owners' XRP holdings on the mainnet.

Evernode has stated that it plans to distribute 5,160,960 Evers to qualifying XRP holders. To claim any airdrop, XRP owners should hold their XRP directly on-chain rather than through an exchange. This is because they may have to clone their account on the Hooks sidechain to claim airdrops.

In its most recent update, Evernode stated that the rules remain the same, and customer balances above 50,000 will not count for extra EVRS.