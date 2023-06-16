XRP Holders Can Now Claim This Airdrop: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Flare has announced that a new Flare token drop (FlareDrop.04) is now available to claim. As stated in a tweet, over 6.1 billion WFLRs are eligible for the drop.

The wrapped FLR (WFLR) holdings were calculated based on three blocks: 9,003,865; 9,378,624 and 9,620,514. Often, three random blocks are chosen during the 23-day "holdings calculation period" to calculate the average holdings of all wallets.

This gave an estimate of 6,120,632,297 WFLR being eligible for the drop. The ratio for this new batch of Flare airdrops stands at 11.0505 FLR for every 100 WFLR held.

Flare (FLR) token airdrop started on Jan. 9 for XRP holders who took part in the snapshot on Dec. 12, 2020. Millions of recipients received a total of 4.279 billion Flare (FLR) tokens during the first phase of the distribution, including users of major exchanges and other platforms.

Fifteen percent of the entire supply was subsequently released to the community in the initial FLR token airdrop, distributed at a rate of 1.0073 FLR to 1 XRP.

Following this, Flare started a series of 36 monthly FlareDrops of 24.2 billion FLR, which recipients who have wrapped their Flare tokens can claim.

To be eligible to receive a share of a given month's FlareDrop, a wallet must have held WFLR for the 23 days preceding each claim day in addition to wrapping their FLR tokens. The 23 days are referred to as the "holdings calculation period."

After the initial distribution, 35 distributions of 676,040,637 FLR and one final distribution of 584,760,871 FLR in month 36 have already been earmarked to continue the airdrop. On March 17, 2023, the first of the 35 distributions began, and tokens will then be available for claiming every 30 days after that.

The new batch of airdrops represents the fourth of 36 planned airdrops. This means XRP holders are now left with 32 token drops.