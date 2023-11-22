XRP Holders Should Keep This Key Date in Mind Concerning This Airdrop: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Evernode, a Layer-2 smart contract platform on XRP Ledger (XRPL), has provided an important update regarding its forthcoming airdrop.

Advertisement

On Sept. 1, Evernode took a snapshot of eligible XRP holders, with about 5,160,960 Evers intended for distribution.

Evers will be airdropped into the Xahau account depending on the XRP held in the corresponding XRPL account on the snapshot date of Sept. 1, 2023.

Xahau went live at the start of November, and Evernode is expected to be the first native project to launch on the XRP Ledger sidechain.

Evernode previously stated that Evers, its native token, will only exist if Xahau is launched.

Now that Xahau has launched, Evernode announces the next step in getting Evers to airdrop to XRP holders.

In an official blog post, Evernode says it will begin the formal process of preparing for the Evers airdrop on Nov. 27. It promises to share its tool for registering safely for the airdrop so it can calculate the ratio of Evers/XRP held to be airdropped.

Evernode urges XRP holders to watch out for its update on Nov. 27 and not take any action until then. This is so that they will not fall into the hands of scammers seeking to defraud them of their funds.

The XRP Ledger Layer-2 platform Evernode discloses that it has created the Xahau address for issuing Evers. While it is easy to spot vanity addresses, XRP holders are advised to confirm they have the right r-address before trying to set any trust lines and never to trust anyone who shares a different address.

Evernode has stated that it is now aiming for a Dec. 18 launch date rather than the previously expected date of Nov. 27.

According to Evernode, the XUMM wallet has been unexpectedly delayed in supporting the cloning of XRPL accounts on Xahau, hence the delay. Until this happens, Evernode says this step is critical to finalizing the Evers airdrop.