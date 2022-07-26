XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Red as Bitcoin Dips to $20,000

Tue, 07/26/2022 - 08:38
article image
Alex Dovbnya
XRP, BTC, ADA, SHIB and other top coins have lost steam ahead of Fed decision
XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Red as Bitcoin Dips to $20,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The largest cryptocurrencies are in the red, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL) declining by as much as 7% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, has dropped by more than 6%. Overall, there is not a single currency in the green in the top 50.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, has revisited the $20,000 level once again. After rising above $24,000, Bitcoin is sitting at the critical support level once again, struggling to regain momentum. Hence, those who called the bottom of the ongoing correction might end up with egg on their face if the sell-off exacerbates.

Cryptocurrency traders and investors are getting jittery about the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming rate hike decision.

Related
Ripple Inks Major Partnership with Singapore-based Payment Institution
The central bank will inflict much more pain on risk assets if it goes as far as announcing a 100 basis-point rate hike after it meets later this week.

It should be noted that St. Louis Fed President James Bullard recently opined that there was no need for a super-sized rate hike. However, there are also those who believe that the 100 basis-point rate increase is just the medicine required to stop out-of-control inflation. There are concerns that very high interest rates could cause a recession.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been battered by the Fed's hawkishness.

In the meantime, plenty of cryptocurrency companies had to curb hiring in response to worsening economic conditions. Some prominent industry players, such as Celsius and Three Arrows Capital, have gone bankrupt as a result of the crypto crash.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Solana Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Massive Ethereum Volume Hit Exchanges Ahead of Merge Update: Details
07/26/2022 - 08:30
Massive Ethereum Volume Hit Exchanges Ahead of Merge Update: Details
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Inks Major Partnership with Singapore-based Payment Institution
07/26/2022 - 06:08
Ripple Inks Major Partnership with Singapore-based Payment Institution
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Falls by Over 4% as Bitcoin Dips Below $22,000
07/25/2022 - 19:23
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Falls by Over 4% as Bitcoin Dips Below $22,000
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya