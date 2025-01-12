XRP Back at Growth as Transaction Count Exceeds 2 Million

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Following an uncertain period, XRP has once again demonstrated its resilience. More than 2 million transactions were completed in a single day, according to recent on-chain data, indicating a spike in transaction activity. This increase in network usage is indicative of growing usage of the network and restored investor confidence.

Advertisement

The price chart shows that XRP recently exited a period of consolidation and returned to growth territory. With a strong position above important support levels like $2.30 and $2.20, XRP is presently trading at about $2.57. Increasing transaction activity further supports this price recovery, showing a direct relationship between market sentiment and on-chain utility.

The number of successful and executed transactions has stayed high over the past month, indicating a strong and active network, according to an analysis of the on-chain metrics. This performance demonstrates XRP's resilience in the face of market volatility. High transaction volumes generally suggest that the blockchain is being used for practical purposes, which enhances its long-term appeal.

Advertisement

Technically speaking, XRP is showing a strong bullish trend as it remains above its 50 EMA while testing resistance levels around $2.60. It might allow XRP to retest its earlier highs if this level holds. If the market is unable to hold above $2.30, more selling pressure may be applied with $2.00 possibly serving as the next significant support.

All things considered, XRP's comeback and a notable increase in transaction volume signal a bright future for the asset. XRP is a crucial asset to keep an eye on in the upcoming weeks because of its growing network activity, which suggests that it is well-positioned to benefit from growing adoption and investor interest.