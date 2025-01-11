Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for January 11

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has rate of XRP returned to midterm growth yet?
    Sat, 11/01/2025 - 14:58
    XRP Price Prediction for January 11
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Despite bears' pressure, some coins are trying to return to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    Unlike other coins, the price of XRP has risen by 4% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel. As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture is on the bigger time frame. The growth of XRP has continued after yesterday's bullish closure, however, one should pay attention to the current bar.

    If it closes with a long wick, traders might not witness an ongoing upward move.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating. However, if the weekly bar closes around the interim level of $2.50, the growth may continue to the $2.60-$2.80 range soon.

    XRP is trading at $2.3936 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

