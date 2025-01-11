XRP Price Prediction for January 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Despite bears' pressure, some coins are trying to return to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

Unlike other coins, the price of XRP has risen by 4% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is in the middle of the local channel. As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

A similar picture is on the bigger time frame. The growth of XRP has continued after yesterday's bullish closure, however, one should pay attention to the current bar.

If it closes with a long wick, traders might not witness an ongoing upward move.

From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating. However, if the weekly bar closes around the interim level of $2.50, the growth may continue to the $2.60-$2.80 range soon.

XRP is trading at $2.3936 at press time.