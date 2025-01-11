Advertisement
    1 Billion XRP in 48 Hours: Whales Buying Dip

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Does Ripple know something about XRP?
    Sat, 11/01/2025 - 10:04
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to Santiment data spotted by crypto analyst Ali Martinez, whales have bought around 1 billion XRP, which amounts to over $2 billion.

    Article image
    Source: Ali/X

    Despite market volatility, the health of the XRP network remains strong, as evidenced by the steady growth in wallet count, a critical indicator of adoption and user interest.

    Santiment's latest data reveals that XRP wallets have increased by 58,000 since the start of the year, marking a 1% growth. This positions XRP as one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies in terms of adoption, based on the number of unique wallet holders.

    The rise in wallet numbers suggests that users and investors are anticipating future network expansion, undeterred by short-term price fluctuations.

    XRP price on verge of bull run?

    The XRP chart is showing signs of forming a "pennant" pattern, a setup characterized by rapid price movements following periods of consolidation. These patterns often signal potential breakouts.

    The current consolidation phase, represented by the triangle formation, may conclude by the end of the month. If a breakout occurs, XRP could target price levels 100% higher than its current value, according to analysts.

    Resistance at $2.50 remains a critical threshold. On the downside, support levels at $2.20 and $2.00 are key to watch. Failure to hold $2.20 might prompt a retest of lower levels, while a breakout above $2.50 could ignite renewed bullish momentum.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

