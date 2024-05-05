Advertisement
AD

    XRP Awaits: Ripple's Stablecoin Progress Teased

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple's stablecoin expected to be game changer for XRP Ledger ecosystem
    Sun, 5/05/2024 - 15:10
    XRP Awaits: Ripple's Stablecoin Progress Teased
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency community is abuzz with anticipation as fintech giant Ripple teases progress on its much-awaited stablecoin. This development marks a significant milestone for Ripple and the XRP Ledger ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    At the recent XRP Las Vegas conference, Ripple CTO David Schwartz presented everything about XRP Ledger, including AMM, lending protocol, the future Ripple stablecoin, AI and crypto.

    The XRP community listened intently to the Ripple CTO's remarks, drawing a few deductions from his presentation at the conference.

    Related
    Ripple Sends Critical Message to XRP Community, What It Concerns

    One of the takeaways that was shared by some XRP community members was that further details on Ripple's stablecoin will be disclosed in roughly a month during the XRPL Apex event in Amsterdam, which is slated for June 11-13.

    While Ripple is yet to disclose detailed information regarding its stablecoin project, the mere mention of development in this area has sparked interest among XRP holders and the wider cryptocurrency community.

    Another takeaway from the Ripple CTO's speech is that the Ripple stablecoin is ideal for institutions that cannot yet employ digital assets but want to use XRP Ledger. This was echoed by Vet, an XRPL dUNL validator, who highlighted the vast potential use cases of the latest XLS-68D Sponsor specification in this regard.

    The proposed stablecoin by Ripple is supposed to be 100% backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. government treasuries and other cash equivalents.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Lauds XRP Ledger Community Momentum

    Ripple's stablecoin is expected to be a game changer for the XRP Ledger ecosystem. Ripple hopes to increase adoption and growth within the XRPL ecosystem by exploiting the platform's native features, which include a decentralized exchange and an automated market maker.

    The stablecoin will be a key entry point into new prospects for institutional and decentralized finance (DeFi) application cases across many ecosystems.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRPL
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image XRP Price Prediction for May 5
    2024/05/05 15:05
    XRP Price Prediction for May 5
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Satoshi's Privacy Legacy Reverberates Through Dogecoin; What Happened
    2024/05/05 15:05
    Satoshi's Privacy Legacy Reverberates Through Dogecoin; What Happened
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Michael Saylor Unveils Crucial Bitcoin Statement as Price Recovers
    2024/05/05 15:05
    Michael Saylor Unveils Crucial Bitcoin Statement as Price Recovers
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ChainIntellect Launches HAIN Cryptocurrency Presale
    Advanced Incentive Programs and Interaction Possibilities: VFIN Changes the Way We Perceive Crypto Trading
    Digital Transformation Summit Set to Illuminate Dubai's Innovation Landscape
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Awaits: Ripple's Stablecoin Progress Teased
    XRP Price Prediction for May 5
    Satoshi's Privacy Legacy Reverberates Through Dogecoin; What Happened
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD