Advertisement
AD

    XRP Attracts Massive $1.2 Million Inflows Amid Bitcoin Exodus

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP triggers inflows as Bitcoin sees staggering $904 million in outflows
    Mon, 25/03/2024 - 15:40
    XRP Attracts Massive $1.2 Million Inflows Amid Bitcoin Exodus
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has garnered a massive $1.2 million in inflows, a move that contrasts sharply with the significant outflows Bitcoin experienced in the past week.

    Advertisement

    This trend highlights growing investor interest in alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, as they seek to diversify their portfolios amid a backdrop of market uncertainty.

    The recent inflow into XRP is not just a routine occurrence but a signal of a broader sentiment shift among cryptocurrency investors. While Bitcoin has seen outflows totaling $904 million, XRP has managed to attract $1.2 million, showcasing the altcoin's rising appeal.

    According to CoinShares' most recent report, digital asset investment products had record weekly outflows of $942 million, the first such after a record seven-week run of inflows totaling $12.3 billion.

    Related
    XRP Posts First 2024 Golden Cross Amid Price Uncertainty

    The recent price decline prompted investor reluctance, resulting in substantially smaller inflows into new ETF issuers in the United States, which witnessed $1.1 billion in inflows, somewhat offsetting incumbent Grayscale's significant $2 billion losses last week.

    Bitcoin accounted for 96% of the flows, with $904 million in outflows, while short Bitcoin experienced small outflows totaling $3.7 million. Ethereum, Solana and Cardano also sustained losses, recording $34 million, $5.6 million and $3.7 million in outflows, respectively.

    The departure of funds from Bitcoin and Ethereum, which collectively amounted to $976 million in outflows, has opened a window of opportunity for altcoins like XRP and Litecoin.

    The rest of the altcoin space, including XRP, fared well, seeing net inflows of $16 million.

    At the time of writing, XRP was up 0.92% in the last hour to $0.638. The XRP price has steadily ticked higher since Friday's drop to a low of $0.598.

    XRP will mark its third consecutive day of gains if today closes in the green, having reached intraday highs of $0.6422 in today's trading session.

    #XRP News #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Shiba Inu Listed by Major Australian Exchange
    2024/03/25 15:37
    Shiba Inu Listed by Major Australian Exchange
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 25
    2024/03/25 15:37
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 25
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Michael Saylor Makes Big Bitcoin Statement as Market Uncertainty Looms
    2024/03/25 15:37
    Michael Saylor Makes Big Bitcoin Statement as Market Uncertainty Looms
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    B2Broker's $5 Million-Worth Innovation is Here - Meet B2Trader Brokerage Platform (BBP)
    WOW Summit Hong Kong VIP and Business Networking Tickets Selling Fast!
    PlayDapp Announces Mainnet Launch: User-Friendly Blockchain for Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Attracts Massive $1.2 Million Inflows Amid Bitcoin Exodus
    Shiba Inu Listed by Major Australian Exchange
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 25
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD