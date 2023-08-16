XRP Army Discusses PayPal Listing Prospects: Details

Wed, 08/16/2023 - 16:25
article image
Vladislav Sopov
PYUSD launch announcements caused great deal of confusion about XRP potential listing on PayPal
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Some members of the XRP army shared the announcement by an influencer who teased the addition of XRP cryptocurrency to the list of coins supported by PayPal. However, fact-checkers failed to find proof of this listing.

PYUSD/XRP pair on PayPal most likely fake news

Starting from Aug. 14, 2023, top-ranked influencers of the XRP community spread an alleged PayPal announcement about the launch of a mysterious "feature" that would allow cryptocurrency users to convert PYUSD to XRP alongside Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other coins supported by PayPal.

According to Twitter's indicators, the net audience of the announcement might exceed one million users. Some cryptocurrency media outlets even decided to publish articles about XRP's upcoming availability on PayPal without checking the facts.

However, in two days, no one has been able to provide proof of this "feature." PayPal users even shared screenshots of their apps with no XRP available.

Related
PayPal Launches PYUSD Stablecoin: Guide to What We Know So Far

As covered by U.Today previously, PYUSD will only be available for registered PayPal users. They can exchange it on BTC, ETH, LTC and BCH, while the support of further cryptos is yet to be discussed.

One more exchange announced PYUSD listing ambitions

So far, only three exchanges announced their plans to list PYUSD for trading in pairs with the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin.

Asian cryptocurrency heavyweight Huobi was the first crypto major to add PYUSD to its range of supported cryptocurrencies. BitMart, a Tier 1 exchange, followed the suite.

Related
Huobi Plans to Be First to List PayPal Stablecoin PYUSD

Yesterday, Aug. 15, 2023, crypto exchange Changelly announced that it was going to list PYUSD against USDT as well.

PayPal USD, or PYUSD, is the first-ever stablecoin issued by the Web2 fintech giant. Its release was announced by PayPal on Aug. 7, 2023. However, the full-stack rollout of new crypto can take months.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

