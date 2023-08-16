XRP Army Discusses PayPal Listing Prospects: Details

Some members of the XRP army shared the announcement by an influencer who teased the addition of XRP cryptocurrency to the list of coins supported by PayPal. However, fact-checkers failed to find proof of this listing.

PYUSD/XRP pair on PayPal most likely fake news

Starting from Aug. 14, 2023, top-ranked influencers of the XRP community spread an alleged PayPal announcement about the launch of a mysterious "feature" that would allow cryptocurrency users to convert PYUSD to XRP alongside Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other coins supported by PayPal.

Can anyone find the link to verify #XRP was added?

I can't find it. Paypal added their new stablecoin (PYUSD) but the only crypto listed is Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin. 🙏 No announcement (that I can find) to support this.https://t.co/jWypyLo08K https://t.co/tvSHINT9tA — 🌸Crypto Eri 🪝Carpe Diem (@sentosumosaba) August 16, 2023

According to Twitter's indicators, the net audience of the announcement might exceed one million users. Some cryptocurrency media outlets even decided to publish articles about XRP's upcoming availability on PayPal without checking the facts.

However, in two days, no one has been able to provide proof of this "feature." PayPal users even shared screenshots of their apps with no XRP available.

As covered by U.Today previously, PYUSD will only be available for registered PayPal users. They can exchange it on BTC, ETH, LTC and BCH, while the support of further cryptos is yet to be discussed.

One more exchange announced PYUSD listing ambitions

So far, only three exchanges announced their plans to list PYUSD for trading in pairs with the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin.

Asian cryptocurrency heavyweight Huobi was the first crypto major to add PYUSD to its range of supported cryptocurrencies. BitMart, a Tier 1 exchange, followed the suite.

Yesterday, Aug. 15, 2023, crypto exchange Changelly announced that it was going to list PYUSD against USDT as well.

PayPal USD, or PYUSD, is the first-ever stablecoin issued by the Web2 fintech giant. Its release was announced by PayPal on Aug. 7, 2023. However, the full-stack rollout of new crypto can take months.