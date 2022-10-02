XRP and SOL Price Analysis for October 2

Original U.Today article

Which popular altcoin has higher chance to rocket soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not hold the initiative until the end of the week as most coins have returned to the red zone.

XRP/USD

Even though the rate of XRP has almost not changed since yesterday, the price has dropped by 3% over the last week.

On the daily chart, nothing crucial has happened as XRP keeps accumulating power, trading in the narrow range. Low volatility is also confirmed by decreasing volume. If buyers want the rate to return to the bullish zone, they need to bring XRP back to the $0.50 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.4748 at press time.

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Solana (SOL) is trading similarly to XRP as neither side has accumulated enough power for a sharp move. If bulls can keep the rate above the $32 mark, one can expect a rise to $35. However, if they fail to do that, the decline may lead to a test of the $30 support zone.

SOL is trading at $32.80 at press time.