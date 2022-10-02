Original U.Today article

XRP and SOL Price Analysis for October 2

Sun, 10/02/2022 - 12:19
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which popular altcoin has higher chance to rocket soon?
XRP and SOL Price Analysis for October 2
Bulls could not hold the initiative until the end of the week as most coins have returned to the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

Even though the rate of XRP has almost not changed since yesterday, the price has dropped by 3% over the last week.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, nothing crucial has happened as XRP keeps accumulating power, trading in the narrow range. Low volatility is also confirmed by decreasing volume. If buyers want the rate to return to the bullish zone, they need to bring XRP back to the $0.50 mark

XRP is trading at $0.4748 at press time.

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

SOL/USD chart by TradingView

Solana (SOL) is trading similarly to XRP as neither side has accumulated enough power for a sharp move. If bulls can keep the rate above the $32 mark, one can expect a rise to $35. However, if they fail to do that, the decline may lead to a test of the $30 support zone.

SOL is trading at $32.80 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

