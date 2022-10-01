Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 1

Sat, 10/01/2022 - 22:59
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does Cardano (ADA) have power to bounce back?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 1
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market keeps rising as most of the coins are still trading in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has almost not changed since yesterday as the price has only risen by 0.07%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined after the false breakout of the local resistance level at $0.4349. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a drop below the $0.43 mark.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is also bearish as the rate has returned to the recently tested support level at $0.4258. If the candle closes near it, there is a possibility to see a further downward move to the $0.40 zone.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

The weekly chart confirms ongoing bears' pressure after the false breakout of the $0.50 zone. Closure near the $0.3974 mark might generate a sharp price decline to the next zone around $0.30-$0.35.

ADA is trading at $0.4316 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image SHIB Burn Rate 1,900% Up As SHIB Army Gets Inspired by Upcoming SHIB Game “Download” Day
10/01/2022 - 20:00
SHIB Burn Rate 1,900% Up As SHIB Army Gets Inspired by Upcoming SHIB Game “Download” Day
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here's Who Is Dominating in EthereumPoW (ETHW) Ecosystem Right Now
10/01/2022 - 18:02
Here's Who Is Dominating in EthereumPoW (ETHW) Ecosystem Right Now
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Arbitrum (ARBI) Token Might Be Airdropped to These Crypto Holders
10/01/2022 - 17:21
Arbitrum (ARBI) Token Might Be Airdropped to These Crypto Holders
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov