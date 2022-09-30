Original U.Today article

BTC, XRP and BNB Price Analysis for September 30

Fri, 09/30/2022 - 15:02
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins are ready for midterm rise?
BTC, XRP and BNB Price Analysis for September 30
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The rates of most of the coins keep rising; however, there are some exceptions to the rule. Mainly, the price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.09%.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.22% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has continued its rise after a false breakout of the $19,000 mark. If buyers can hold this mark, one can expect a further rise to the vital zone of $20,000. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-October.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,472 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer from the list today, rocketing by almost 10%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP has come back to the bullish zone after the false breakout of the $0.44 mark. At the moment, the price is located in the middle of the channel, which means that more time is needed to get power for a further sharp move. A further rise might be possible if XRP reaches the $0.50 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.4815 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is no exception to the rule, going up by 1.11%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the slight rise, the price has bounced off the recently formed resistance level at $286.6. The volume is going down, which means that buyers are not ready to keep the upward move going. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $285-$290 so the native exchange coin could get more power for possible growth.

BNB is trading at $284.6 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ripple Partner Releases Sensational Appeal to Court and SEC, Here's What It Says
09/30/2022 - 15:58
Ripple Partner Releases Sensational Appeal to Court and SEC, Here's What It Says
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image IOTA's New Shimmer Token Makes Its First Major Exchange Listing: Details
09/30/2022 - 15:51
IOTA's New Shimmer Token Makes Its First Major Exchange Listing: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image David Gokhshtein's Still Got Bags of DOGE, Cardano Creator Urges IOTA’s Co-founder to Debate, SHIB to Be Burned via Amazon in New Way: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/30/2022 - 15:40
David Gokhshtein's Still Got Bags of DOGE, Cardano Creator Urges IOTA’s Co-founder to Debate, SHIB to Be Burned via Amazon in New Way: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina