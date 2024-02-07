XRP Advocate Sounds Alarm as SEC Aims at Ripple's Institutional Operations

In the latest development concerning the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple, the blockchain company has formally requested a brief extension for the deadline related to remedies-related discovery. This request comes in response to the SEC's request for post-complaint contracts and financial statements from the last two years, which Ripple intends to provide.

Fred Rispoli, a legal expert and advocate for XRP, commented on the news, expressing concern about the ongoing legal proceedings. Rispoli noted the significance of the current phase of the case, particularly in light of the SEC's scrutiny of Ripple's operations following the Motion for Summary Judgment ruling. He emphasized the importance of Ripple ensuring its compliance with regulatory requirements to safeguard its institutional operations.

Well, shoot. I was hoping SEC was moving on to other pastures but I guess not. There is still a chance that SEC eventually concedes after the final order on damages (remember that's probably coming mid-summer) but I'm starting...1/5 — Fred Rispoli (@freddyriz) February 6, 2024

Rispoli's remarks underscore the gravity of the situation for Ripple, as it navigates the complex legal landscape and strives to protect its business interests. The extension request signifies the continuation of the legal confrontation between Ripple Labs and the SEC, with Ripple aiming to fulfill regulatory obligations while defending its operational integrity.

As the legal proceedings unfold, XRP holders are closely monitoring developments and their potential implications for Ripple and the broader industry. The outcome of this dispute holds significant implications, highlighting the ongoing regulatory challenges facing companies operating in the blockchain space.

Overall, the request for an extension in the discovery process reflects the ongoing tensions between Ripple and the SEC, with both parties engaged in a meticulous legal battle that could have far-reaching consequences for the future of crypto and XRP.