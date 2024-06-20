Advertisement
AD

    XRP, ADA: Good Sign for Potential Bulls, 'Rocket Fuel' Could Be Here: Report

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Recently published analytics data reveals potentially good signs for continuous XRP and ADA price rises
    Thu, 20/06/2024 - 12:20
    XRP, ADA: Good Sign for Potential Bulls, 'Rocket Fuel' Could Be Here: Report
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Popular on-chain data provider Santiment has published a tweet that may delight the XRP and ADA communities. This good news, per this report, shines despite a large number of traders who are shorting these two cryptocurrencies at the moment. These traders do not believe in the current altcoin bounce, the report says.

    "Rocket fuel" for XRP, ADA could be on horizon

    The tweet says that despite the heavy selling pressure on top 10 coins XRP and ADA at the moment from traders who are shorting them after recent price bounces, this is actually a good sign for potential bulls.

    This shorting can act as “rocket fuel” for continuous price rises, the Santiment analytics team stated.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Compares Ethereum and SEC to China and Bitcoin
    Ripple CTO Compares Ethereum and SEC to China and Bitcoin
    It's Over? Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DOGE Eye Dramatic Dominance Drop
    Ripple’s Top Lawyer Has Questions After SEC’s Ethereum U-Turn
    Ethereum (ETH) to Start Gaining Some Strength, Is XRP Finally in Uptrend? Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Still Hit $0.00002: Here's How

    XRP and Cardano currently sit in seventh and tenth places on CoinMarketCap’s top 10 list of cryptocurrencies, with their market caps holding at $27,712,761,245 and $14,013,014,797, respectively.

    Related
    Wed, 06/19/2024 - 10:24
    Dogecoin (DOGE) 'Very Bullish,' Recent Report Says; What About SHIB?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    XRP, ADA recent price roller coaster

    Between Friday and Monday (June 14th and 17th), the Ripple-affiliated XRP coin saw an impressive 11% rise from $0.46712 to the $0.51843 price tag. However, that was followed by a likewise massive decline, when the coin slumped by 8.06% by Tuesday. Since then, XRP has been trading sideways, with a total increase of 4.5%.

    ADA printed a sudden 10% decline between Sunday and Monday, which occurred largely due to a massive red hourly candle, which pushed ADA down nearly 7%. By now, Cardano’s native coin has managed to recover by 6% and is changing hands at $0.394.

    #XRP #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    Advertisement
    related image Bitcoin Dominates With 86% Holders in Profit, Ethereum and Meme Coins Close Behind
    Jun 20, 2024 - 12:14
    Bitcoin Dominates With 86% Holders in Profit, Ethereum and Meme Coins Close Behind
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Ripple CTO Compares Ethereum and SEC to China and Bitcoin
    Jun 20, 2024 - 12:14
    Ripple CTO Compares Ethereum and SEC to China and Bitcoin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image I'm More Bullish About Crypto Than Ever: Circle CEO
    Jun 20, 2024 - 12:14
    I'm More Bullish About Crypto Than Ever: Circle CEO
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SOL Meme and PolitiFi Colossus, Solciety Raises $300k in Under 48 Hours
    Qubic and Bored Ape Yacht Club Host Exclusive Crypto Event in Seoul
    Zeek, a New Decentralized Social Collaboration Network, Raises USD 3M Seed Funding To Reinvent Social Reputation In Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP, ADA: Good Sign for Potential Bulls, 'Rocket Fuel' Could Be Here: Report
    Bitcoin Dominates With 86% Holders in Profit, Ethereum and Meme Coins Close Behind
    Ripple CTO Compares Ethereum and SEC to China and Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD