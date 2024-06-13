Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 29% in Volume Amid Crypto Bloodbath

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano (ADA) trading volume increases 29% as speculators try to ride market
    Thu, 13/06/2024 - 17:19
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 29% in Volume Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last 24 hours, Cardano (ADA) saw a massive 29% increase in its futures trading volume, reaching over half a billion dollars, as reported by CoinGlass. This increase reveals a strong shift toward ADA perpetual futures trading, which has outpaced the spot market. According to CoinMarketCap, Cardano spot trading volume on exchanges totaled $466 million, bringing the total trading volume to nearly $1 billion.

    Advertisement

    The trend toward futures trading suggests the more speculative nature of trading over long-term investment. The modest change in spot market activity supports this trend, indicating that traders were more focused on futures trading for potential short-term gains.

    Related
    Wed, 06/12/2024 - 15:54
    Elon Musk Might Own 20% of Dogecoin's Supply, Cardano Founder Suggests
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Top 20 Cryptocurrency Wallets in 2024
    Top 20 Cryptocurrency Wallets in 2024
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Recent Milestones: Details
    MicroStrategy Announces Big New Debt Offering to Increase Its Bitcoin (BTC) Bet
    Ripple CTO Puzzles XRP Army with Enigmatic X Post: Details

    While traders were actively trading ADA futures, the crypto market was in a real storm. In the past 24 hours, positions worth almost a quarter of a billion dollars were liquidated. According to CoinGlass data, it was the bulls, who were mostly "undermined" by market movements during this period, with 66% of liquidations taking place on long positions. 

    ""
    ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

    As always, Bitcoin and Ethereum became leaders in eliminating the deposits of especially greedy traders. As for Cardano, ADA, to a lesser extent, became an instrument with a large volume of liquidations. However, according to the data, of the $400,000 in liquidated positions, $350,000, or 87.5%, went to bulls.

    Related
    Wed, 06/12/2024 - 15:54
    Elon Musk Might Own 20% of Dogecoin's Supply, Cardano Founder Suggests
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The increase in ADA derivatives trading volume amid general market chaos highlights its role in speculative trading strategies. While the overall crypto market faced challenges, Cardano futures' market activity surged, highlighting the continued interest in ADA during periods of uncertainty.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Cardano Founder Makes Key ADA Governance Clarification: Details
    Jun 13, 2024 - 15:14
    Cardano Founder Makes Key ADA Governance Clarification: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Almost 10 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Jun 13, 2024 - 15:14
    Almost 10 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Solana (SOL) Might Skyrocket 53% If This Support Holds
    Jun 13, 2024 - 15:14
    Solana (SOL) Might Skyrocket 53% If This Support Holds
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ONI DEX: Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Solana’s $FRISE Raises $200,000 in 2 Hours, Top Dog's Gem of Summer 2024
    WEEX WXT Presale Launch and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Connect, Celebrate and Engage
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 29% in Volume Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Cardano Founder Makes Key ADA Governance Clarification: Details
    Almost 10 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD